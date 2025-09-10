Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1) Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -1800
15) Detroit Lions
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: +100
14) Houston Texans
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -102
13) Minnesota Vikings
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -110
12) Denver Broncos
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -142
11) Washington Commanders
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -144
10) Cincinnati Bengals
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -164
9) Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -184
8) Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -192
7) Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -230
6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -250
5) San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -250
4) Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -400
3) Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -450
2) Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -500
