NFL · 5 hours ago

Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -1800

  • 14) Houston Texans

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -102

  • 13) Minnesota Vikings

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -110

  • 12) Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -142

  • 11) Washington Commanders

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -144

  • 10) Cincinnati Bengals

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -164

  • 9) Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -184

  • 8) Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -192

  • 7) Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -230

  • 6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -250

  • 5) San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -250

  • 4) Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -400

  • 3) Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -450

  • 2) Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -500

