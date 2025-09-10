NFL: Report Card Grades For The NFC West In Week 1

Arizona Cardinals – Offense – B

It’s hard to really knock the Cardinals since they pulled off the victory, but they certainly have more to show moving forward. Kyler Murray did exactly what he needed to, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He had just eight incompletions and didn’t throw an interception while connecting with Marvin Harrison and Trey McBride. The two-headed backfield of James Conner and Trey Benson was also strong, while Murray picked up 38 yards on the ground.