NFL: Report Card Grades For The NFC West In Week 1

NFL: Week 1 Report Card Grades For The NFC West
When three of four teams start the season off victorious, it’s difficult to find too much fault in the results. After all, it’s all about getting the victory, but we know it goes beyond that. Week 1 of any NFL season is also difficult, though, as teams are just finding their ways. Regardless, let’s give out some Week 1 grades.
San Francisco 49ers – Offense – B-
The 49ers pieced together a victory, but there’s still a lot to be desired offensively. Brock Purdy did throw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but that also came with two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey managed just 69 yards on 22 carries, while Brian Robinson Jr. didn’t do much better with 33 yards on nine carries. Ricky Pearsall did gain 108 yards on four receptions. San Francisco does need another receiving option to step up.
San Francisco 49ers – Defense – B+
You can’t go wrong holding your opponent to 13 points and 250 yards, which the 49ers did on Sunday. It remains to be seen how much was San Francisco and how much was a lack of execution from Sam Darnold and the Seahawks. Moving forward, they will need to generate some turnovers and finish with more than just 1 sack (by Nick Bosa).
San Francisco 49ers – Coaching – B+
Welcoming Robert Saleh back to the fold will ultimately be a good thing for the 49ers and their defense. They didn’t break against Seattle, and the offense did just enough to secure the victory. Navigating through the game without George Kittle for most of the day and Jauan Jennings’ excitement in the fourth quarter also stand out.
San Francisco 49ers – Overall – B
Emerging with the victory in Seattle is never an easy task. The 49ers did so shorthanded, but there will be questions and potential issues if Kittle and/or Jennings are going to be out long-term. It was a good sign to see a healthy McCaffrey and Robinson having a role in Week 1. Purdy coming close to 300 yards was an accomplishment. San Francisco converted 50% of their third-down chances while the 49ers held Seattle to just 30%.
Arizona Cardinals – Offense – B
It’s hard to really knock the Cardinals since they pulled off the victory, but they certainly have more to show moving forward. Kyler Murray did exactly what he needed to, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He had just eight incompletions and didn’t throw an interception while connecting with Marvin Harrison and Trey McBride. The two-headed backfield of James Conner and Trey Benson was also strong, while Murray picked up 38 yards on the ground.
Arizona Cardinals – Defense – B
They did hold the New Orleans Saints to just 13 points, but I wasn’t expecting them to allow 315 yards. Spencer Rattler picked up 208 yards through the air but the Cardinals held the Saints to a 35% efficiency on third down. Arizona’s five sacks also made a difference here.
Arizona Cardinals – Coaching – B+
Aside from Kyler Murray staying healthy, Marvin Harrison and Trey Benson are two of the most important pieces of the Cardinals' season. Harrison had one of the better games of his career and Benson had a solid role to the tune of eight carries and 69 yards. The coaching staff did a good job of getting both involved early.
Arizona Cardinals – Overall – C+
Time will tell, but the Cardinals should have had an easier time defeating the Saints. I understand it was Week 1 and, on the road, but Arizona took things right down a defensive stop at the end of the game to emerge victorious. The Cardinals are going to have to generate a turnover next week as well, after not having a takeaway this week.
Seattle Seahawks – Offense – C-
While Geno Smith threw for 362 yards, it wasn’t a great debut for Sam Darnold in Seattle. He only threw for 150 yards, and 124 of them came to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That’s not sustainable, as Cooper Kupp needs to do better than two catches for 15 yards. Kenneth Walker III, gaining just 20 yards on 10 carries, wasn’t much better either. This will have to improve, although Zach Charbonnet did have a solid game with 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Seattle Seahawks – Defense – B
The Seahawks did pick Brock Purdy off twice and hold San Francisco to 17 points, but there’s room for improvement. With no George Kittle for most of the day, Purdy shouldn’t have been able to throw for 277 yards. Seattle’s run defense was strong, though as they allowed just 119 yards.
Seattle Seahawks – Coaching – C
It was the first game of the season, but Seattle needs to open things up for Sam Darnold. Cooper Kupp has to be involved and established early in the game. Things will become too predictable if Darnold is strictly looking for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Seattle Seahawks – Overall – C
Seattle was in this game until the very end, so it’s hard to truly knock them here. But 230 total yards is simply not enough. It will be interesting to see how this offense progresses throughout the season because there will be controversy both at the running back and quarterback positions.
Los Angeles Rams – Offense – B-
It wasn’t an easy start to the season for Matthew Stafford after essentially being sidelined all summer. Instead, Stafford handled the Houston Texans defense with ease, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown. There was a scare as Puka Nacua briefly left the field with the potential for a concussion, but he returned to catch 10 passes for 130 yards.
Los Angeles Rams – Defense – A-
The Texans managed just three field goals and 265 total yards on Sunday in a strong performance to begin the season. Los Angeles held the Texans to a 22% conversion rate on third down, along with three sacks. Holding Nico Collins in check with just three catches for 25 yards was huge as well.
Los Angeles Rams – Coaching – B
The Rams will have to get Blake Corum involved at some point as they can’t truly base their season around Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. They won the battle of the penalties, with seven compared to 11 for Houston, and the Rams made the plays they needed to. Generating a solid offensive game plan with Matthew Stafford out all summer was impressive as well.
Los Angeles Rams – Overall – B
The Rams faced a tough opponent at home to begin the season and did what they were supposed to. It was a close game that went right down to the end, and either team truly could have emerged victorious. Ultimately, the Rams did what they needed to.
