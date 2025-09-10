Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 2
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Houston Texans
Odds to Make Playoffs: +100
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#1 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make Playoffs: -480
Super Bowl Odds: +700
#2 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -420
Super Bowl Odds: +800
#3 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make Playoffs: -188
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
#4 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -250
Super Bowl Odds: +2500
#5 Seed NFC - Washington Commanders
Odds to Make Playoffs: -144
Super Bowl Odds: +2000
#6 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -235
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
#7 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions
Odds to Make Playoffs:+104
Super Bowl Odds: +1800
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make Playoffs: -1600
Super Bowl Odds: +700
#2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -205
Super Bowl Odds: +2000
#3 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make Playoffs: -500
Super Bowl Odds: +700
#4 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make Playoffs: +140
Super Bowl Odds: +8000
#5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make Playoffs: -235
Super Bowl Odds: +1000
#6 Seed AFC - Cincinnati Bengals
Odds to Make Playoffs: -160
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
