Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 4 hours ago

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 2

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • #7 Seed AFC - Houston Texans

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +100

    Super Bowl Odds: +3000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -420

    Super Bowl Odds: +800

  • #3 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -188

    Super Bowl Odds: +1900

  • #4 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -250

    Super Bowl Odds: +2500

  • #5 Seed NFC - Washington Commanders

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -144

    Super Bowl Odds: +2000

  • #6 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -235

    Super Bowl Odds: +1900

  • #7 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make Playoffs:+104

    Super Bowl Odds: +1800

  • #1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -1600

    Super Bowl Odds: +700

  • #2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -205

    Super Bowl Odds: +2000

  • #3 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -500

    Super Bowl Odds: +700

  • #4 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +140

    Super Bowl Odds: +8000

  • #5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -235

    Super Bowl Odds: +1000

  • #6 Seed AFC - Cincinnati Bengals

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -160

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #7 Seed AFC - Houston Texans

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +100

    Super Bowl Odds: +3000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Week 2: Top 5 Waiver Wire Adds (PPR)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL: Week 1 Takeaways From The AFC North

NFL · 4 hours ago

Andrew Weimer

NFL Week 2: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 4 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 4 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Report Card Grades For The NFC West In Week 1

NFL · 5 hours ago

Ray Kuhn

Super Bowl Power Rankings For All 32 NFL Teams Right Now After Week 1

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL: Week 1 Takeaways From The AFC East Division

NFL · 6 hours ago

Nick Raducanu

Ranking the NFL's 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

5 Biggest Problems Facing the New York Giants After Week 1

NFL · 1 day ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFL: Ten Takeaways From Week One Of The Season

NFL · 1 day ago

Joey Sheiner