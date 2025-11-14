NFL Week 11 Most Bet Player Props: Hurts, Higgins, and Brown Making Noise

Public money continues to pour in ahead of Week 11, and bettors are locking onto several key overs and unders across the league. With vulnerable secondaries, exploitable run defenses, and trending usage patterns shaping the board, these are the five most bet player props at BetMGM based on ticket count.

Below is a full breakdown of why each prop is drawing action.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

1. A.J. Brown (PHI) Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

AJ Brown enters Week 11 with 31 receptions for 408 yards, averaging 51 per game, and has cleared this number three times. His role remains secure as one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ primary chain-movers, and the matchup sets up well.

The Detroit Lions rank 12th in pass defense (199.7 yards per game) but sit 17th against wide receivers, allowing 141.1 yards per game to the position. Elite WR1s have been able to beat the Lions on intermediate routes all season—perfect territory for Brown’s volume and physicality.

BAL vs CLE Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Tee Higgins (CIN) Over 55.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tee Higgins is heating up. He has 32 catches for 481 yards on the year, averaging 53.4 per game, and is coming off his best outing of the season with 121 yards on seven grabs vs the Chicago Bears last week.

Now he gets a Pittsburgh Steelers defense ranked dead last in passing yards allowed (269.4 per game) and last against WRs, surrendering a whopping 194.1 yards per game to the position. The Cincinnati Bengals’ pass-heavy tendencies and Pittsburgh’s inability to cover the perimeter make this one of the week’s most popular overs.

CIN vs PIT Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

3. Jalen Hurts (PHI) Under 33.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Jalen Hurts has 234 rushing yards on 63 carries, averaging 26 per game, and has stayed under this number in six of nine games, including his past five contests. His designed run usage has dipped, and defenses have forced Hurts into more pocket throws.

Detroit allows just 94.3 rushing yards per game, ranking eighth overall, and is 19th against QB runs, allowing only 18.7 rushing yards per game. Given the Lions’ strong front, bettors expect Hurts to stay bottled up again.

DET vs PHI Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

4. Jaylen Warren (PIT) Over 76.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Jaylen Warren has been one of Pittsburgh’s few reliable offensive pieces this season, rushing for 474 yards on 113 carries (4.2 YPC) and 59.3 per game. With the Steelers leaning more on their ground game, Warren gets a dream matchup.

Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL against the run, allowing 166.4 rushing yards per game. Between game script, volume, and the league’s softest run defense, it’s no surprise bettors are lining up on this over.

5. Dillon Gabriel (CLE) Under 27.5 Longest Completion (-110)

Dillon Gabriel has 869 passing yards on 102 completions, profiling as a short-area distributor. He has not gone over this number in any game this season, with his longest pass topping out at 19 yards last week against the New York Jets.

The Baltimore Ravens defense funnels passes underneath. The Ravens rank 27th in passing yards allowed (249.6 per game) but are solid at limiting explosive plays—13th in yards per catch, 27th in air yards per completion, and 16th in YAC allowed. This matchup strongly supports another short-throw week from Gabriel.

NFL Week 11 Most Bet Props

1. A.J. Brown (PHI) Over 58.5 Receiving yards -130

2. Tee Higgins (CIN) Over 55.5 Receiving yards -115

3. Jalen Hurts (PHI) Under 33.5 Rushing yards -120

4. Jaylen Warren (PIT) Over 76.5 Rushing yards -115

5. Dillon Gabriel (CLE) Under 27.5 Longest passing completion -110

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets