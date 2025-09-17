NFL Week 3 Player Props: Early Best Bets to Lock In

‌



The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are some early plays that stand out for Week 3!

Note: Odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. BAL WR Zay Flowers Any Time Touchdown (+155, Hard Rock Bet) vs. Detroit Lions

Flowers has been a focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack, hauling in 14 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown through two games. Detroit’s secondary remains exploitable, and with this game carrying the highest projected total on the slate, volume should be on Flowers’ side. At +155 odds, the value is there for him to hit pay dirt.

2. ATL RB Bijan Robinson OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115, BetMGM) @ Carolina Panthers

After a quiet Week 1 on the ground, Robinson bounced back in a big way Sunday Night, racking up 143 yards on 22 carries in a win over the Vikings. The star back should again face little resistance this week against a Panthers squad that ranks near the bottom of the league in run defense win rate. Robinson dominated Carolina last season, topping his 84.5 rushing yards prop in both meetings, including a massive 170-yard performance in Week 18. Give me the Over.

