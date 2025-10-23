NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football: Vikings vs Chargers Most Bet 1st TDs

The Thursday Night Football spotlight shifts to California for a Week 8 clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, and bettors have already made their picks on who will strike first. According to BetMGM, action in the First Touchdown Scorer market is heating up with big-name receivers, red-zone backs, and emerging playmakers drawing major interest.

Here’s a look at the most bet players to find the end zone first on TNF.

Justin Jefferson (MIN) +850

Justin Jefferson continues to command massive volume in the Vikings’ offense with 34 receptions on 52 targets for 528 yards and a touchdown. While he’s only scored once this season, he’s still the centerpiece of Minnesota’s attack and leads all Vikings in targets inside the 20-yard line.

The Chargers rank 13th in yards allowed to wide receivers (136.9 per game) and have surrendered three touchdowns to the position this year. If Minnesota opens the game aggressively through the air, Jefferson is the clear favorite to hit first.

Keenan Allen (LAC) +825

Keenan Allen remains Justin Herbert’s most trusted target, ranking tied for eighth in the NFL with 44 catches and 11th in touchdown receptions (four). He’s scored in four of six games, including last week against Indianapolis, and leads Los Angeles in red-zone targets.

The Vikings’ defense ranks 7th in passing yards allowed (184.0 per game) but has yielded five touchdowns to wide receivers, creating a lane for Allen to capitalize early — especially if the Chargers receive the opening kick.

Ladd McConkey (LAC) +825

Ladd McConkey has quietly developed into a strong complementary threat alongside Allen. He enters Week 8 with 37 catches on 58 targets for 380 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in two games this season, including a strong outing last week against the Indianapolis Colts when he recorded nine receptions on 15 targets.

Minnesota’s defense has tightened up against the pass but still allows occasional breakdowns on intermediate routes — the same type McConkey thrives on. His quick burst and chemistry with Herbert make him a strong sleeper pick to strike first.

Jordan Mason (MIN) +700

Jordan Mason’s power running style and goal-line consistency have turned him into a favorite in the touchdown markets. He’s tallied 380 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns, tied for 10th in the NFL.

Los Angeles has allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs (eight) this season, giving Mason an excellent chance to punch one in if Minnesota drives deep early. With his heavy usage near the goal line, he’s a logical first-score target.

Oronde Gadsden II (LAC) +1100

Oronde Gadsden has proven to be a mismatch weapon, hauling in 22 catches on 28 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown. Averaging 61.6 yards per game, he’s become a reliable safety blanket for Herbert, particularly on play-action or in the seam.

The Vikings have been solid against tight ends, ranking 10th in yards allowed (43.7 per game) and giving up just three touchdowns to the position. Still, Gadsden’s size and athleticism give him sneaky first-TD potential, especially in the red zone.

Thursday Night Football 1st TD Market Closing Bell

This week’s First Touchdown market blends top-tier talent and under-the-radar red-zone threats. Jefferson and Allen lead as the popular picks, while McConkey and Gadsden present mid-tier value with big-play upside. Mason, meanwhile, remains the favorite among bettors to punch one in early for Minnesota.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets