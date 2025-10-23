Vikings vs Chargers: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

Tonight’s matchup features the Minnesota Vikings traveling to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams suffered tough defeats last week and look to get back on track. Here are five player props to consider for your betting card when it comes to this battle.

Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions

Despite the emergence of Quentin Johnston in this offense, Ladd McConkey remains the top target for Justin Herbert through the first seven weeks of the season. Whether it’s third and medium or a first down passing situation, McConkey is as reliable as they come, and I would expect Herbert to provide him with plenty of opportunities tonight.

Jordan Mason OVER 1.5 Receptions

Jordan Mason has reached this reception total in three of five games this season. While he is not a massive threat in the passing game out of the backfield, he provides a safety net for Carson Wentz whenever the pocket collapses quickly. With this dangerous Chargers pass rush, we could expect Mason in this scenario several times tonight.

Justin Herbert OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards

One of the more underrated aspects of Justin Herbert’s game is his ability to make plays with his legs, whether that’s from designed quarterback runs or when the play breaks down and he has to make something happen. Herbert has rushed for more than 17 yards in five of the Chargers’ seven games this season. His legs can open up the entire offense, and there is no reason to think Jim Harbaugh will not take advantage of that.

Justin Jefferson To Record A 30-Yard Reception

Justin Jefferson is one of the few elite receivers in the league who can be considered “quarterback-proof." It does not matter who is playing; Jefferson will make his mark on the game one way or another. While Carson Wentz might not be close to the player he once was, he has still displayed the ability to push the ball down the field. Jefferson has brought in a reception of over 30 yards in five of the Vikings’ seven contests this season.

Kimani Vidal ANYTIME Touchdown Scorer

Despite the injuries at the running back position and along the offensive line, Jim Harbaugh has not shied away much from the running game. Kimani Vidal is expected to be the featured back again tonight, meaning several chances to find pay dirt when the Chargers enter the red zone. At +125, you are not going to find many touchdown odds better for a clear RB1.

