Vikings vs Chargers Most Bet Anytime TDs | NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers has drawn heavy action at BetMGM, especially in the Anytime Touchdown Scorer market. Bettors are targeting several familiar names, from red-zone power backs to elite route runners.

Here’s a look at who’s drawing the most attention to find the end zone under the lights.

Jordan Mason (+115)

Jordan Mason has become a touchdown machine for Minnesota, ranking tied for 10th in the NFL with four rushing touchdowns. He’s totaled 380 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry, plus nine receptions for 34 yards, scoring in three of six games this season.

The matchup is favorable: the Chargers have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs (eight) while sitting 13th in total defense (315.9 YPG) and giving up 23.3 points per game. With Mason’s steady workload near the goal line, it’s easy to see why bettors have loaded up on him to score again.

Justin Jefferson (+145)

Justin Jefferson remains one of the NFL’s premier wideouts, with 34 catches for 528 yards and one touchdown through six games. While he’s found the end zone only once this year, his red-zone usage and target share keep him among the most bet players every week.

The Chargers defense ranks eighth in passing yards allowed (192.3 YPG) but has surrendered three touchdowns to wide receivers this season. If Mason sets the tone on the ground, Jefferson could easily cash in on play-action or broken coverage.

Nyheim Hines (+1100)

This is a deep sleeper pick with long odds — but one bettors have clearly circled. Nyheim Hines has yet to record a carry, catch, or touchdown this season, through his first two games.

Minnesota’s defense ranks ninth in total defense (301.7 YPG) but has been vulnerable to running backs, allowing the sixth-most rushing yards (102.2 per game). If the Chargers script a goal-line package for Hines, this number could pay off in a hurry.

Keenan Allen (+155)

Keenan Allen continues to thrive as Justin Herbert’s top target, with 44 receptions (tied for eighth in the NFL) for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He’s scored in four games, including last week against the Indianapolis Colts, and remains the Chargers’ most reliable option in the red zone.

He’ll face a Vikings defense that ranks seventh in passing yards allowed (184 YPG) but has given up five touchdowns to wide receivers. Allen’s route precision and chemistry with Herbert make him a prime candidate to add to his total.

T.J. Hockenson (+250)

T.J. Hockenson remains a trusted option in the Vikings’ offense, posting 25 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown. His presence in the red zone keeps him a consistent scoring threat.

The Chargers have struggled to contain tight ends, tied for the fourth-most touchdowns allowed to the position (four), but have been good against the overall air attack, allowing 192.3 passing yards per game. However, with defenses locked in on Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Hockenson’s over-the-middle work could open up another scoring opportunity.

Thursday Night Football Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

Thursday Night Football’s most bet touchdown market mixes high-usage stars with intriguing longshots. Mason and Allen headline the favorites, while Hockenson and Jefferson remain reliable red-zone options. For bold bettors, Hines represents the high-upside dart throw that could swing a big payout at BetMGM.

