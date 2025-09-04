Philadelphia Eagles: Best Anytime TD Bets vs. Cowboys

‌



The Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl title defense tonight as they host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener.

Below, I’ve spotlighted my top anytime touchdown bets for Nick Sirianni’s gang, who come into this one as 8.5-point favorites.

Let’s dive in!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

QB Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown (-156)

NFL owners voted against banning the infamous “Tush Push" this offseason, a decision that’s music to the ears of Eagles fans and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Of Hurts’s 55 career rushing touchdowns, 33 have come from one yard out (though not all via the tush). Last season, Hurts led Philadelphia with 14 rushing scores, marking his fourth-straight season with double-digit touchdowns on the ground. The 27-year-old also found the end zone twice in his lone appearance against Dallas. While -156 odds don’t scream value, Hurts remains as reliable as anyone in midnight green to hit pay dirt.

TE Dallas Goedert Any Time Touchdown (+290)

Goedert scored in last season’s Week 10 matchup with Dallas before missing the Week 17 rematch due to injury. A likely red zone target, the veteran drew nine looks in the ten games he played. The Cowboys allowed the eighth-most receiving touchdowns to tight ends in 2024, and with Philly expected to put up plenty of points, Goedert offers strong upside at +290 as one of the Eagles’ best value scoring options.

