Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 5 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles: Best Anytime TD Bets vs. Cowboys

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl title defense tonight as they host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener.

Below, I’ve spotlighted my top anytime touchdown bets for Nick Sirianni’s gang, who come into this one as 8.5-point favorites. 

Let’s dive in!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

QB Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown (-156)

NFL owners voted against banning the infamous “Tush Push" this offseason, a decision that’s music to the ears of Eagles fans and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Of Hurts’s 55 career rushing touchdowns, 33 have come from one yard out (though not all via the tush). Last season, Hurts led Philadelphia with 14 rushing scores, marking his fourth-straight season with double-digit touchdowns on the ground. The 27-year-old also found the end zone twice in his lone appearance against Dallas. While -156 odds don’t scream value, Hurts remains as reliable as anyone in midnight green to hit pay dirt.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

TE Dallas Goedert Any Time Touchdown (+290)

Goedert scored in last season’s Week 10 matchup with Dallas before missing the Week 17 rematch due to injury. A likely red zone target, the veteran drew nine looks in the ten games he played. The Cowboys allowed the eighth-most receiving touchdowns to tight ends in 2024, and with Philly expected to put up plenty of points, Goedert offers strong upside at +290 as one of the Eagles’ best value scoring options.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 1 Most Bet Player Props: TNF Seeing Lots of Action

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet TDs Today | Thursday Night Football

NFL · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 195 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Dallas Cowboys: Best Any Time TD Bets vs Eagles

NFL · 8 hours ago

Paul Connor

ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2025 With Projections

NFL · 8 hours ago

Paul Connor

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet NFL Player Props: Pickens Popping

NFL · 8 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

NFL · 9 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Cowboys vs Eagles: Best Player Prop Bets for TNF (9/04)

NFL · 9 hours ago

Paul Connor

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Right Now! Going Into Week 1

NFL · 9 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

NFL · 10 hours ago

Grant White