Predicting Every NFC Week 11 Game With Score Projections

The NFL Trade Deadline is behind us, and we are heading into Week 11. The playoff races only intensify from here as we head into the stretch drive of the season.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 11 NFL contest!

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Location: Madrid, ES

Madrid, ES Time: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 47.5

MIA -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: MIA -140 | WSH +120

No two franchises deserve each other more. The perennially underachieving Dolphins and injury-plagued Commanders battle it out at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid in a heavyweight bout bout of mediocrity. Every time we think the Fins are lying lifeless on the canvas, they rise from the dead and put together a monumental effort. Then, as soon as they start to build momentum, they swing so hard they punch themselves in the face. Defense has been an issue for Washington, but we expect the Dolphins to get in their own way in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 27 – Dolphins 24

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -5.5 | Total: 48.5

BUF -5.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BUF -280 | TB +230

After looking lifeless since the start of October, the Bills have the chance to rise in Week 11. They host a porous Buccaneers’ defense that is obliterated by the passing attack. So far this season, Tampa Bay is giving up 233.2 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL. As we’ve seen all season, Buffalo is at its best when its aerial assault gets going. Sharp bettors will target receiving yards props, but we think this game is destined to go over, with the Bills covering at home.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Buccaneers 28

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 48.5

MIN -3.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: MIN -170 | CHI +145

Maybe Ben Johnson was cut out for this head coaching thing after all. The Bears got off to a sluggish start, dropping two straight out of the gates. Now with wins in six of its last seven, Chicago is trying to prove that it’s deserving of a playoff spot. Still, the Vikings are trying to mount their own late-season comeback and usurp the Bears for the wild-card berth. The Vikings’ defense has let them down in recent weeks, but we’re anticipating a more resilient performance on Sunday. In a heated rivalry game, the last team with the ball should kick a game-winning field goal.

Predicted Outcome: Vikings 20 – Bears 17

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: GB -7.5 | Total: 41.5

GB -7.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: GB -380 | NYG +290

The Packers’ ebbs and flows have been more pronounced than any other team in the league. At times, they’ve looked like Super Bowl contenders, only to fall flat against inferior competition. You can lump the Giants in the latter category ahead of this Week 12 NFC clash. This is a bottom-feeding team that has dropped five of its last six, albeit against premier competition. Defense will again be at the forefront of this one, making it hard for the Packers to cover the spread.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 17 – Giants 10

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -3.5 | Total: 41.5

ATL -3.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: ATL -195 | CAR +165

At some point, the Falcons’ brass needs to acknowledge that things aren’t working with the current coaching staff. Despite its plethora of top playmakers and young talent, nothing has come together for the Falcons. Those issues are compounded by a significant time change, which saw Atlanta play overseas last week. Conversely, the Panthers’ young nucleus has shown signs of development this season, as evidenced by their 5-5 record and improved offensive metrics. This could be Raheem Morris’s last week on the job.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 20 – Falcons 17

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5

SF -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: SF -165 | ARI +140

The 49ers have faltered of late, dropping three of their previous five. Most glaringly, their defense has been at fault in many of those losses. San Francisco has given up at least 24 points in all but one of those contests, without doing enough on offense to negate those concerns. Thankfully, they won’t face a ton of pressure from a lackluster Cardinals team. Arizona ranks 21st in passing and 18th in rushing, netting the NFC West basement dwellers the 20th-ranked scoring offense. With an improved defensive effort, the Niners are primed to walk away victorious.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 32 – Cardinals 24

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 48.5

LAR -3.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: LAR -175 | SEA +150

This should be one of the most entertaining contests of the weekend. The NFC West-leading Seahawks travel to SoFi Stadium for a clash with the surging Rams. Both teams have flexed their offensive muscles this season, without compromising defensive integrity. Bettors should anticipate a tightly contested battle, albeit with the hosts emerging victorious and with the division lead.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 27 – Seahawks 24

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -2.5 | Total: 46.5

PHI -2.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: PHI -140 | DET +120

The Eagles proved that they are still the class of the NFC with last week’s dominant win over the Packers. They face a similar test on Sunday Night Football, as the Lions look to assert themselves as next in line. Detroit’s offense will meet its match against the Eagles’ defense in what will be a see-saw battle of give-and-take. Likewise, the Lions’ undervalued defense will contain the Eagles’ downtrodden offense. A game-winning drive in the final minute propels Detroit to an unexpected victory.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 23 – Eagles 22

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5

DAL -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: DAL -195 | LV +165

Pete Carroll’s tenure as the Raiders’ head coach is going as well as expected. Through nine games, Las Vegas sits 2-7 and ranks as one of the worst offensive teams in the league. With limited redeeming qualities on defense, it’s no surprise they’re struggling week in and week out. The Cowboys aren’t immune to failure either, but they’ve flashed promise at various points this season. Dallas will use its unrelenting passing attack to keep Las Vegas on its heels, cashing as short road favorites on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 26 – Raiders 18

