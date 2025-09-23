Live NowLive
NFL · 5 hours ago

Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 3

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • #7 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -106

    Super Bowl Odds: +3300

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -385

    Super Bowl Odds: +1900

  • #3 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #4 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -240

    Super Bowl Odds: +1200

  • #5 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -550

    Super Bowl Odds: +750

  • #6 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -194

    Super Bowl Odds: +1700

  • #7 Seed NFC - Washington Commanders

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -124

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -10000

    Super Bowl Odds: +480

  • #2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -850

    Super Bowl Odds: +1500

  • #3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340

    Super Bowl Odds: +3000

  • #4 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1400

    Super Bowl Odds: +550

  • #5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -215

    Super Bowl Odds: +1300

  • #6 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +118

    Super Bowl Odds: +8000

