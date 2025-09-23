Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 3
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -106
Super Bowl Odds: +3300
#1 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -800
Super Bowl Odds: +700
#2 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -385
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
#3 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
#4 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -240
Super Bowl Odds: +1200
#5 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -550
Super Bowl Odds: +750
#6 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -194
Super Bowl Odds: +1700
#7 Seed NFC - Washington Commanders
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -124
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -10000
Super Bowl Odds: +480
#2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -850
Super Bowl Odds: +1500
#3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#4 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1400
Super Bowl Odds: +550
#5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -215
Super Bowl Odds: +1300
#6 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +118
Super Bowl Odds: +8000
