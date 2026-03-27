Rams WR Davante Adams witnesses brutal NHL Hockey fight on Thursday

Los Angeles Rams star Davante Adams caught a hockey contest. The wide receiver who was shipped off to Los Angeles had no game plan for the upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers showdown in Nevada. So, he did what any competitive fan would do: he went to T-Mobile Arena and witnessed a fight near the glass. He watched the intensity unfold, took notice of the physical atmosphere, and embraced the contest. The Oilers beat the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime, and Adams took home the experience.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Adams highlighted a first-period brawl between the Golden Knights and the Oilers. Vegas center Brett Howden, who dropped into a fiery exchange, traded blows with Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse, prompting Adams to post a video from the stands with three boxing glove emojis.

Davante Adams attended the high-stakes NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. Reacting to a chippy first-period brawl near the glass with three boxing glove emojis (🥊🥊🥊). pic.twitter.com/jJKTkZxGGA — MOHAMMAD ASIF ANSARI (@WriterMohammad) March 27, 2026

CHAOS AT THE END OF THE 1ST PERIOD AS JASON DICKINSON NAILS SHEA THEODORE AT THE HORN 🫨🥊 pic.twitter.com/mdWlQsayR8 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2026

The game eventually ended in a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory for the Oilers.

Adams formerly starred in a Taco Bell television broadcast driving a custom golf cart, and he followed up the hockey post by sharing a video from former linebacker and Fresno State college teammate Karl Mickelsen showing Adams driving a golf cart in a cowboy hat and sunglasses with the caption:

“Yessaaahh ⛳️" while the track “Like2" by CallMeTheKidd played.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams driving a golf cart while wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

"Yessaaahh🤙🏾⛳️" pic.twitter.com/zJFs0mXP24 — MOHAMMAD ASIF ANSARI (@WriterMohammad) March 27, 2026

Davante Adams linked up with Australian actor Rebel Wilson on Wednesday

They filmed a promotional clip, celebrating the NFL’s announcement of a 2026 regular-season contest against the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This marketing push followed the official scheduling of the divisional rivalry game for Sept. 11 in Australia.

“I heard the team hosting a game in Australia is pretty cool,” Adams says in the clip.

Counting down the days 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/8GnpqB8azS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 25, 2026

In a formal statement, Los Angeles Rams executive Stephanie Cheng expressed gratitude for the historic matchup.

“We are thrilled to kick off our season in Melbourne, enhancing an already historic moment for both the NFL and the Rams. Every time members of our organization visit, including earlier this month, we see firsthand the growing excitement from folks across Melbourne in anticipation of this game,” Cheng said.

Tickets for the international showdown are scheduled to go on sale for the general public on April 7. Furthermore, Adams is coming off a historic 2025 campaign where he secured 60 receptions for 789 yards, a 13.1 average and 14 touchdowns.