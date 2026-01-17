Ranking the 5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Postseason

Although they may count the same, not all NFL wins are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Pittsburgh Steelers

I’ll preface by stating that the AFC-North champion Pittsburgh Steelers were not rated very high at all. Regardless, in their recent home loss to the Houston Texans, the Steelers did not resemble a playoff team whatsoever. I am all for the winner of each division making the postseason, but the NFL really needs to modify how its bracket is aligned. Would it be so terrible if the playoff seeds were ordered by overall record? Pittsburgh displayed one of the worst-performing secondaries throughout the season’s entirety, giving up 243.9 YPG through the air. On offense, the Steelers produced just 305.6 total YPG, a bottom-eight figure. They won their respective division, but did they ever really belong?

4) Denver Broncos

The top-seeded Denver Broncos will have every opportunity to lament their dominance this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Still, they have operated in a fashion that worries me for the playoffs. Denver utilized a blistering defense (68 sacks while allowing 18.3 PPG) to go 14-3, but 11 of those victories were by a single score. That could be viewed positively or negatively, but the Broncos were also blown by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, and that was the exact team Buffalo just eliminated. It is tough for me to completely trust Denver’s offense (23.6 PPG) if they keep attempting this high-wire act.

3) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have been viewed as a darling of the NFL this season, and much of that is justified. The Rams boast the league’s top offense from a scoring perspective, shelling out 30.5 PPG. There are myriad weapons across Los Angeles’ many formations; very few defenses have the talent to match them. However, the Rams’ defense has experienced slippage in recent weeks. Over their past six contests, LA has allowed 252.0 YPG through the air. Kalshi has this team trading at 20¢ to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February, making them the market’s second favorite. First, they must deal with the Chicago Bears‘ high-flying passing attack.

2) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were a different team with defensive superstar Micah Parsons in the lineup. The Packers’ D surrendered 27.0 PPG over their final seven games, which ultimately led to their demise at Soldier Field last weekend. Green Bay was unable to hold a 21-3 halftime lead against the archrival Chicago Bears, and they will enter the offseason with that as their lasting memory. By the year’s end, this squad did not rank in the top ten in any significant metric. Still, sportsbooks across the country priced the Pack among the favorites for most of the current campaign.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC-East champion Philadelphia Eagles suffered the biggest upset of the recent Wild Card Weekend, falling to the San Francisco 49ers at home. However, many of us around the NFL community saw this coming. The Eagles never appeared to reach their past championship form in 2025 despite employing most of the same players. They were less explosive on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia’s offensive production dwindled to 311.2 total YPG this year, which was a bottom-10 figure. The Birds also struggled to stop the run; they gave up 124.4 YPG on the ground. That same clip showed only 104.2 YPG last season. Regardless, sportsbooks were unable to look past Philly’s talented roster, listing them with the big boys.

