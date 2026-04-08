Connors, Copley lift Reign to overtime win

ONTARIO, CA. — Only 17 seconds into overtime, Kenny Connors found the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the Ontario Reign’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Eagles Tuesday night in Ontario.

For the eighth and final time this regular season, the Reign matched up against one of the best teams in the AHL Pacific Division, the Colorado Eagles.

Ontario and Colorado (40-17-6-5; 91 points) have alternated between first and second place in the Pacific Division numerous times this year. And even now, they only stand two points away from one another – both having clinched a playoff berth.

“They’re a really good transition team,” Connors said in postgame interviews. “I thought we did a pretty good job for most of the game, kind of taking that transition away. (Pheonix) Copley played unbelievable. (This game) definitely had a playoff feel, both teams really wanted this game for the standings and just going forward for the rest of the year and playoffs, so it was a big game.”

The Reign now hold a 6-1-0-1 record against the Eagles this season and Copley – who finished with 26 saves tonight – improves to a 4-0 record against Colorado this season.

Tonight’s game was a defensive battle as Colorado’s goalie, Trent Miner also had 26 saves.

Neither team scored for the first 36 minutes of the game, until Jack Ahcan scored a power-play goal for Colorado.

Ahcan’s score would give the Eagles the lead for about four minutes until 27 seconds into the final period when Martin Chromiak scored a power-play goal of his own for his 26th goal of the season.

“The amount he’s (Chromiak) grown over this season is immense,” Ontario coach Andrew Lord said. “Just learned to be grittier and compete and really use his speed and his shot. Obviously the production’s been there, his defending (has) gotten better also and he’s been a driver for us as of late for sure.”

On April 4th, Henry Brzustewicz was signed by the Los Angeles Kings after being drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft at 31st overall. And tonight he made his debut on the ice.

Brzustewicz had two penalties tonight, one for interference and one for slashing.

When asked about Brzustewicz’s penalties, Lord laughed and said:

“I’d prefer him not to (take the penalties), but he’s got the confidence, he’s got the aggressiveness, he’s got the strength … He’s a first-rounder for a reason.”

The Reign went 1-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Ontario stays put in first place in the Pacific Division with 93 points and a 44-19-3-2 record.

Coachella Valley (39-22-5-0; 83 points) will visit Ontario on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Toyota Arena.