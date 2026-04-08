NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 8 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers

Stadium: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Betting Odds

Spread: BUF -1.5 (+165) | NYR +1.5 (-200)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: BUF -150 | NYR +130

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BUF 58% | NYR 42%

BUF 58% | NYR 42% Spread: BUF -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 65¢

BUF -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 65¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Fresh off their monumental defeat of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Buffalo Sabres are looking to usurp the Bolts atop the Atlantic Division standings. To do so, they’ll need to extract two points from their Wednesday night matchup versus the New York Rangers.

Since March 28, the Sabres are a respectable 3-2-0. Still, their underlying metrics suggest that they have exhausted their puck luck along the way. Buffalo has been outplayed in all but one of those games, while getting outplayed at both ends of the ice. Altogether, they have outchanced their opponents in high-danger chances only once, averaging an underwhelming 8.0 opportunities per game.

Effectively, the Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, but they haven’t mailed it in yet. The Original Six franchise is on a 5-1-0 tear, with outcomes propped up by promising metrics. New York has eclipsed 12 quality chances in four of seven, averaging 11.1 opportunities per game. More importantly, they have outchanced their opponents in all but one of those contests.

Buffalo’s offensive well has run dry, putting them at a disadvantage against a Rangers team that hasn’t allowed more than eight quality chances in four straight and seven of eight. The Sabres can’t keep getting outplayed and still win games, even against the bottom-feeding Rangers. This is an ideal spot for a plus-money wager on the hosts.

Best Bet: Rangers +130

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Where to Watch Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Stadium: Scotiabank Arena

Location: Toronto, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:3 0 p.m. ET

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Odds

Spread: WSH -1.5 (+165) | TOR +1.5 (-200)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under (-120)

(+100) | Under (-120) Moneyline: WSH -145 | TOR +125

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs Kalshi Odds

Chance: WSH 57% | TOR 43%

WSH 57% | TOR 43% Spread: WSH -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 66¢

WSH -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 66¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ disastrous campaign is nearing its conclusion, a finale that can’t come soon enough. Toronto has been humbled recently, a trend that should persist into tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown versus the Washington Capitals.

There are positives to take from the Leafs’ past few outings; however, the negatives vastly outweigh the positives. Toronto has eclipsed eight high-danger chances only once over its last 13 games, putting up a laughable average of 6.1 opportunities per game. Their defensive play is equally abysmal, with nine of 13 opponents crossing the double-digit threshold. Altogether, that ineffective play has contributed to 38.7% expected goals-for rating, the second-worst mark in the NHL over that stretch.

The Capitals are hanging on to a wing and a prayer, hoping to extend their postseason run to three straight seasons. It will take a small miracle to get there, but Washington is doing its part. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders of late, recording 28 goals over their previous six contests. Included in that is staggering five-on-five scoring. Seventeen of the Capitals’ 28 goals have come at five-on-five, yielding a 16.0% shooting percentage.

Washington’s improved offensive efficiency coincides with a downturn in Toronto’s defensive zone play. Over their last four games, Maple Leafs’ goalies have combined for a 85.6% five-on-five save percentage, dropping to 83.2% across all strengths.

This is Washington’s game to lose, and we expect them to hang onto their postseason aspirations just a little bit longer.

Best Bet: Capitals -145

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks

Stadium: SAP Center

Location: San Jose, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks Betting Odds

Spread: EDM -1.5 (+185) | SJS +1.5 (-250)

Total: Over 6.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: EDM -125 | SJS +105

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks Kalshi Odds

Chance: EDM 52% | SJS 48%

EDM 52% | SJS 48% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

Two games ago, the Edmonton Oilers looked secure in their position atop the Pacific Division standings. Two losses later, a defeat could relegate them to third place. The Oilers will need to be at their best if they hope to get past a surging San Jose Sharks squad at home.

With five wins in its past six games, San Jose has made a dramatic climb in the Western Conference standings. However, its metrics are starting to slip. The Sharks have been outplayed in four of their past five, chasing the puck in their own end without any meaningful offensive production. They have been held to an average of 7.6 high-danger chances per game, while getting outchanced in four of five. The Sharks were able to offset those shortcomings against teams like the Leafs and Blackhawks, but they might not be so fortunate against the Oilers.

Edmonton’s defensive-zone play has been suboptimal, but that marks a departure from their newly adopted style. They have given up 10 or more quality chances in three straight and four of five, precipitating a sharp increase in their per-game average. Over the five-game sample, opponents are up to 10.0 per game, a significant jump from the 7.5 they gave up in the 15 games prior. At the same time, the Oilers’ offense is scoring at will, recording three or more goals at five-on-five in four of seven.

We’re predicting a more structured approach from the Oilers in tonight’s intra-divisional clash. Paul Coffey’s presence has had a profound impact on the Oilers’ defensive play, and we expect him to right the ship in short order. Combined with San Jose’s presumed regression, the edge lies in backing the road favorites in this one.

Best Bet: Oilers -125

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 8, 2026

Rangers +130

Capitals -145

Oilers -125

There are only three games on the Wednesday-night NHL slate, but we have plays in each. We’re taking the Rangers as plus-money home underdogs, adding the Capitals and Oilers as road chalk.

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