Unlikely heroes help Vegas avoid trap game, vault up Pacific standings

When Cole Smith and Nic Dowd were revealed as the two major trade deadline acquisition for the Vegas Golden Knights, some wondered if they were the type of players who would push them over the top.

After Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, both of the newest Golden Knights have to be feeling vindicated.

The first period went scoreless, but the Golden

Knights were far and away the more threatening team with a 10-2 shot advantage after the first 20 minutes.

Ultimately, Vegas’ failure to get on the board early would come back to haunt them. Midway through the second period, Max Sasson would finally break the ice with a shot that fooled Golden Knights netminder Carter Hart to put Vancouver up ahead.

However, Vancouver’s lead would only last three minutes. After hammering away on Canucks goaltender Nikita Tolopilo, defenseman Brayden McNabb was finally able to get one past him with a shot through a Tomas Hertl screen.

Brandon Saad would collect an assist on the McNabb goal for a point in his first game in the lineup after 13 consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

In the third period where the Golden Knights again seized momentum, the fourth line were the ones who became the unlikely heroes. Smith and Dowd combined on an excellent turnover, followed by a give-and-go play that saw Smith fire the puck in the net to give Vegas its first lead of the game.

It would ultimately be the straw that broke the camel’s back for a lifeless Vancouver offense, and the Golden Knights would go four in a row since John Tortorella became the new head coach.

The victory also carried implications in the Pacific Division. While the Edmonton Oilers remain ahead of the Golden Knights thanks to a loser point against the Utah Mammoth, Vegas is now ahead of the Anaheim Ducks after they fell 5-0 to the Nashville Predators.

Now, the Golden Knights hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday when they finish their excursion in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Kraken.