Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 5 hours ago

Unlikely heroes help Vegas avoid trap game, vault up Pacific standings

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

When Cole Smith and Nic Dowd were revealed as the two major trade deadline acquisition for the Vegas Golden Knights, some wondered if they were the type of players who would push them over the top.

After Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, both of the newest Golden Knights have to be feeling vindicated.

The first period went scoreless, but the Golden 

Knights were far and away the more threatening team with a 10-2 shot advantage after the first 20 minutes.

Ultimately, Vegas’ failure to get on the board early would come back to haunt them. Midway through the second period, Max Sasson would finally break the ice with a shot that fooled Golden Knights netminder Carter Hart to put Vancouver up ahead.

However, Vancouver’s lead would only last three minutes. After hammering away on Canucks goaltender Nikita Tolopilo, defenseman Brayden McNabb was finally able to get one past him with a shot through a Tomas Hertl screen.

Brandon Saad would collect an assist on the McNabb goal for a point in his first game in the lineup after 13 consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

In the third period where the Golden Knights again seized momentum, the fourth line were the ones who became the unlikely heroes. Smith and Dowd combined on an excellent turnover, followed by a give-and-go play that saw Smith fire the puck in the net to give Vegas its first lead of the game.

It would ultimately be the straw that broke the camel’s back for a lifeless Vancouver offense, and the Golden Knights would go four in a row since John Tortorella became the new head coach.

The victory also carried implications in the Pacific Division. While the Edmonton Oilers remain ahead of the Golden Knights thanks to a loser point against the Utah Mammoth, Vegas is now ahead of the Anaheim Ducks after they fell 5-0 to the Nashville Predators.

Now, the Golden Knights hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday when they finish their excursion in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Kraken.

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 8 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+3.5

+138

O 236.5

CLE

CLE

-3.5

-144

U 236.5

Apr 8 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+9.5

+355

O 228.5

ORL

ORL

-9.5

-376

U 228.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 6 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg (-210) Still Maintains Lead
NBA · 1 day ago
Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg (-210) Still Maintains Lead
Rookie of the Year Race Heats Up Between Flagg & Knueppel
NBA · 2 days ago
Rookie of the Year Race Heats Up Between Flagg & Knueppel
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg vs. Kon Knueppel
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Cooper Flagg vs. Kon Knueppel
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
NBA · 6 days ago
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 1 week ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds