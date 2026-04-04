John Tortorella faces toughest test yet against red-hot Oilers

The first two games under John Tortorella have gone by with minimal issue, but it is now time to head towards the belly of the beast.

On Saturday, one of the sternest challenges remaining in the regular season for the Vegas Golden Knights take place when they kick off their final road trip against the Edmonton Oilers.

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada

Date: Saturday, April 4

Time: 7:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN+, SCRIPPS

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

While the first games of the Torts era against the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames came with unique sets of challenges, the Golden Knights were ultimately able to come away with four points they needed to have. However, it is an entirely different animal to face an Oilers team that has won five straight and now carries genuine Pacific Division title aspirations. Oilers superstar forward Connor McDavid has referred to the division as a ‘pillow fight’ in the recent past, but no one will discount a chance to be king of the mountain.

Here is how the Golden Knights can play spoiler to the ambitions of a potential playoff opponent.

Confidence is key

Counting the five-game series that ended the Golden Knights’ season a year ago, the Oilers have won nine of the last ten matchups between the two teams.

However, the catch is that those games came with Bruce Cassidy behind the Vegas bench. Tortorella has unlocked at least a couple aspects of play over the last couple of games, particularly in his willingness to attack the net and play with pace. How the Golden Knights continue to respond could go a long way towards a healthy shot of momentum, regardless of if a first-round rubber series against the Oilers is on the docket or not.

Drai heat

Remember when the NHL was concerned about the Oilers when Leon Draisaitl was ruled out for the rest of the regular season? That was nice.

McDavid and defenseman Evan Bouchard have not only continued to produce points in the eight games Draisaitl has missed, but the depth scoring that the Oilers have missed has started to pick up the slack. Zach Hyman, Matt Savoie and Jack Roslovic all have at least three goals in that span. Seeing number 97 hit the ice is always going to draw attention, but the Golden Knights will have to be aware that the Edmonton offense is not afraid to come in waves.

Keep it going

One of the questions that was asked about Tortorella was whether he could unlock the offense of the Golden Knights, which had gone stagnant for long stretches this season.

So far, the results in that department have been promising, with 10 goals in two games under the veteran head coach. The game against the Flames was highlighted with Mitch Marner’s first hat trick in Vegas, but players who have needed to find the scoresheet like Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden were also able to find the back of the net. The Golden Knights are simply a better team when they can have all four lines rolling, and continuing to do so against Edmonton will only help make this final stretch of the regular season that much bigger of a success.