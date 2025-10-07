Ranking the Top 15 NHL Players Ahead of the 2025-26 Season

1. Connor McDavid

Position: Center | Team: Edmonton Oilers | Age: 28

Key Notes:

- Has tallied at least 100 points in each of the past five seasons, reaching 123 or more in three of them.

- 3x Hart Trophy winner

- 1.52 career points per game is the third-highest in league history.

- Fourth fastest player to reach 1000 career points (659 games).

