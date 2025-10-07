Ranking the Top 15 NHL Players Ahead of the 2025-26 Season
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
1. Connor McDavid
Position: Center | Team: Edmonton Oilers | Age: 28
Key Notes:
- Has tallied at least 100 points in each of the past five seasons, reaching 123 or more in three of them.
- 3x Hart Trophy winner
- 1.52 career points per game is the third-highest in league history.
- Fourth fastest player to reach 1000 career points (659 games).
15. Andrei Vasilevskiy
Position: Goaltender | Team: Tampa Bay Lightning | Age: 31
Key Notes:
- Posted a career-best 2.18 GAA last season en route to being named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the fifth time.
- One of only three goalies in NHL history to win 30+ games in eight consecutive seasons, alongside Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy.
Note: All stats and information in this article are courtesy of NHL.com and NHL Network.
14. Jack Eichel
Position: Center | Team: Vegas Golden Knights | Age: 28
Key Notes:
- Ranked eighth in scoring last season with a career-high 94 points (28 G, 66 A) in 77 games. He also notched career-highs in power play points (34) and +/- (33).
- Has tallied 228 points in 207 games over the last three seasons (1.10 PTS/G).
13. Mikko Rantanen
Position: Right Wing | Team: Dallas Stars | Age: 28
Key Notes:
- Was top 15 in scoring last season (88 points) despite playing for three teams (Avalanche, Hurricanes, and Stars).
- Recorded 22 points in 18 games during last year's playoffs.
- Since 2018, his 123 playoff points are the fourth-most during that span.
- Set an NHL record last postseason by recording a point in 13 consecutive team goals.
12. Kirill Kaprizov
Position: Left Wing | Team: Minnesota Wild | Age: 28
Key Notes:
- Was the NHL's point leader through the first two months of last season (38 points in 23 games) before missing substantial time with a lower-body injury.
- Has scored 25+ goals in each of his first five seasons, including three 40+ goal campaigns.
- Has tallied 13 goals in 18 playoff games over the last three seasons.
11. David Pastrnak
Position: Right Wing | Team: Boston Bruins | Age: 29
Key Notes:
- Recorded his third straight 100+ point campaign (106) last season.
- Since 2021-22, his 191 goals are the third most in the league, behind Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl.
- His 69 points from Jan. 1 to the end of the 2024-25 season were the most in the NHL during that span.
10. Connor Hellebuyck
Position: Goaltender | Team: Winnipeg Jets | Age: 32
Key Notes:
- Won both the Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy last season, becoming just the eighth goalie to do so.
- Has won the Vezina Trophy in each of the last two seasons.
- Has been a true workhorse, starting 60+ games in each of the last four years.
9. Quinn Hughes
Position: Defenseman | Team: Vancouver Canucks | Age: 25
Key Notes:
- Notched 76 points (16 G, 60 A) in 68 games last season -- 1.12 points per game tied the highest mark of his seven-year career.
- Has recorded 60+ assists in each of the last four seasons, the first defenseman to do so since Hall of Famer Ray Bourque notched five straight from 1989-94.
- Holds the record for most career assists by a defenseman in franchise history (350).
8. Sidney Crosby
Position: Center | Team: Pittsburgh Penguins | Age: 38
Key Notes:
- Has averaged a point per game for an NHL-record 20 consecutive seasons.
- Ranks 9th all-time in career points (1,687).
- Will tie Steve Yzerman for the longest-tenured captain in NHL history (19 seasons).
7. Aleksander Barkov
Position: Center | Team: Florida Panthers | Age: 30
Key Notes:
- Captained the Panthers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship last season.
- One of only six players in NHL history to win 3+ Selke Trophies, including each of the past two seasons.
- Has recorded a faceoff win percentage of 53.0%+ in each of the last eight years.
Note: Barkov is expected to miss the entire regular season after undergoing knee surgery for an injury suffered in practice.
6. Auston Matthews
Position: Center | Team: Toronto Maple Leafs | Age: 28
Key Notes:
- Since entering the NHL in 2016-17, Matthews's 401 goals are the most in the NHL during that span.
- Has scored 30+ goals in each of his first nine seasons, including two 60+ goal campaigns.
- One of only two players in Maple Leafs history with 400+ goals, joining Mats Sundin.
5. Nikita Kucherov
Position: Right Wing | Team: Tampa Bay Lightning | Age: 32
Key Notes:
- Won Art Ross Trophy in each of the last two seasons.
- Only winger in NHL history with four consecutive 80+ assist seasons.
- Only player in Lightning franchise history with multiple 100+ point seasons (5).
4. Cale Makar
Position: Defenseman | Team: Colorado Avalanche | Age: 26
Key Notes:
- Won second career Norris Trophy last season (has been named a finalist for the award five straight years).
- Scored career-high 30 goals last season -- first D-man to score 30+goals in a season since Mike Green in 2008-09.
- Third all-time in points per game by a defenseman in playoff history, behind Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.
3. Leon Draisaitl
Position: Center/Winger | Team: Edmonton Oilers | Age: 29
Key Notes:
- Reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner with 52 goals, his fourth career 50+ goal campaign and third in the past four years.
- Has recorded 100+ points in each of the last four seasons.
- Since 2014-15, his 162 power play points rank second in the NHL behind Alex Ovechkin (175).
2. Nathan MacKinnon
Position: Center | Team: Colorado Avalanche | Age: 30
Key Notes:
- Tied for the league lead with 84 assists last season.
- Has recorded 110+ points in each of the last three seasons.
- Led all players with four goals in the 4 Nations Face-Off en route to being named the Tournament's MVP.
