TST Best Bets, March 24, 2026: Ducks vs. Canucks & Kings vs. Flames

As the NHL season winds down, the Western Conference playoff race is headed for a photo finish, and tonight’s slate offers two pivotal matchups that could have major implications on wild-card positioning. With teams fighting to stay alive, urgency is at its peak — which leads to tighter, more physical games. For bettors, these spots are less about long-term trends and more about situational edges, where desperation, rest and recent form can quickly tilt the value on the board.

1st Pick: Over 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The first-place Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4) travel north of the border for a Pacific Division battle with the Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8) at Rogers Arena.

Anaheim enters the three-game road trip coming off a statement overtime win over the white-hot Buffalo Sabres who entered Honda Center winning 12 of the last 13 games. The Ducks secured two key points in the thrilling 6-5 victory and made some breathing room in a jam-packed Pacific Division. Anaheim surrendered a two-goal third-period lead, allowing three consecutive goals to find themselves trailing 5-4 in the final minutes.

For the eighth time this season, Anaheim scored a game-tying goal with less than two minutes remaining in the regulation. Troy Terry would send Anaheim into a frenzy with the overtime winner to secure a season-altering victory. With just 12 games to go, Anaheim is nearing its first division title since 2017 and its first playoff berth since 2018.

With Anaheim rolling on all cylinders and both teams ranking near the bottom in goals allowed, expect this game to feature high-level offense throughout the evening.

2nd Pick: Los Angeles Kings Moneyline

Rundown: The Los Angeles Kings (28-25-17) head to Scotiabank Saddledome for the all-important middle contest of a three-game road trip against the division rival Calgary Flames (29-24-7).

Tonight marks a turning point in Los Angeles’ season, sitting two points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Kings enter the matchup losing its last three games, two of which have come after regulation. Although one point is better than none, LA is in desperate need of wins at this stage of the season. If LA wants to make the playoffs in Anze Kopitar’s 20th and final season, it will need to start with a win tonight over a Pacific Division opponent.

While Calgary is not eliminated just yet, it would take an improbable turnaround to sneak back into a very competitive race. The Flames do enter tonight’s game winning three straight behind strong goaltending, allowing five goals during the winning stretch. Calgary could play spoiler to a Kings team fighting for every possible point.

In a divisional matchup that will bring out the energy on both sides, expect Los Angeles to snap its skid and grab a massive road win.