Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips | UCL Matchday 8

The Spotify Camp Nou sets the stage for a critical final-day showdown as Barcelona hosts FC Copenhagen. Despite their dominance in La Liga, where they hold a one-point lead at the top, Barça sits in ninth place in the UEFA Champions League standings with 13 points. Hansi Flick’s side requires a convincing victory—and potentially a high goal margin—to leapfrog into the top eight and secure an automatic knockout berth.

Copenhagen arrives fighting for their European survival, sitting in the lower half of the table and desperate for points to clinch a top-24 playoff spot.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen

Arena: Spotify Camp Nou

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs Copenhagen Betting Odds

Spread: BAR -2.0 (-115) | COP +2.0 (-105)

Moneyline (3-way): BAR -500 | COP +1100 | Draw +600

Total: Over 3.5 (-110) | Under 3.5 (-120)

Barcelona vs Copenhagen Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAR 78.5% | COP 9.1% | Tie 12.4%

Spread: BAR wins by over 1.5 goals: Yes (68¢) | No (32¢)

Total: Over 2.5 goals scored: Yes (75¢) | No (25¢)

Match Breakdown: Flick’s Midfield Headache

Barcelona has been sensational since returning to the renovated Camp Nou, but they enter this clash severely depleted in the center of the pitch. Pedri‘s recent hamstring injury against Slavia Prague has left a massive void in creative play. Flick will likely lean on the veteran Eric Garcia and the young Casado to anchor the midfield, while Dani Olmo may be given a more advanced role to spark the offense.

Copenhagen’s Resilience: The Danish side is known for its tactical discipline, but will be without its captain and midfield general, Thomas Delaney, who is suspended after a straight red card in his previous outing. Without Delaney’s defensive cover, Copenhagen may struggle to contain Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, who have combined for 12 goals in their last five home matches.

The Injury Report: Notable Absences for Barça

Barcelona Injuries: Pedri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (ACL), and Gavi (meniscus recovery) are all officially ruled out. Furthermore, Frenkie de Jong is suspended for this match due to yellow card accumulation.

Copenhagen Blows: Aside from the suspended Delaney, both Rodrigo Huescas and Magnus Mattsson remain heavy doubts and are unlikely to feature.

