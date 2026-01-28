SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Monaco vs Juventus Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips | UCL Matchday 8 Preview

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The UEFA Champions League league phase concludes with a high-stakes encounter at the Stade Louis II as Monaco hosts a resurgent Juventus. Both sides find themselves on contrasting trajectories; Monaco’s hopes for a top-eight finish were extinguished by a devastating 6-1 loss to Real Madrid, leaving them in 21st place and just one point above the elimination zone. Conversely, Juventus has built significant momentum with three consecutive European victories, climbing to 15th place and sitting just one point shy of automatic qualification.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Where to Watch Monaco vs Juventus

  • Arena: Stade Louis II

  • Location: Fontvieille, Monaco

  • Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. BST)

Monaco vs Juventus Betting Odds

  • Spread: JUV -0.5 (+144) | MON +0.5 (-180)

  • Moneyline (3-way): JUV +144 | MON +290 | Draw +270

  • Total: Over 2.5 (-161) | Under 2.5 (+137)

Monaco vs Juventus Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: JUV 50.0% | MON 23.0% | Tie 27.0%

  • Spread: JUV wins by over 1.5 goals: Yes (20¢) | No (80¢)

  • Total: Over 2.5 goals scored: Yes (58¢) | No (42¢)

Match Breakdown: Motivation vs. Momentum

Juventus arrives in Monaco as the “road warriors," having lost only one of their last 10 matches across all competitions. Luciano Spalletti has tightened the Bianconeri defense, but the real story is their efficiency; Weston McKennie has found a new gear, scoring in each of his last three Champions League appearances.

Monaco’s Defensive Crisis: Sébastien Pocognoli’s preparations have been gutted by a “growing injury list" in the backline. After conceding six to Madrid, the hosts have now failed to score more than once in eight consecutive home matches. They will rely heavily on Aleksandr Golovin, who created six chances in his last outing, the most by a Monaco player in a UCL match in over 20 years.

The Pogba Factor: A sentimental return has turned sour as Paul Pogba is officially ruled out against his former club due to a calf injury. Without his veteran presence, the pressure falls on Denis Zakaria to stabilize a midfield facing a Juventus trio of Locatelli, Thuram, and McKennie that has been dominant of late.

The Injury Report: Crisis in the Principality

  • Monaco Absences: The list is extensive. Paul Pogba (calf), Takumi Minamino (knee), and first-choice keeper Lukas Hrádecký (knee) are out. In defense, Mohammed Salisu, Christian Mawissa, Eric Dier, and Wout Faes are all sidelined, leaving the team extremely light at center-back.

  • Juventus Blows: Dusan Vlahovic is out following adductor surgery, leaving summer signing Jonathan David to lead the line. Daniele Rugani (calf) and Arkadiusz Milik (knee) also remain unavailable.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

