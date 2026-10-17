San Diego Wave close gap in NWSL Shield race with win in North Carolina

San Diego Wave FC clinched a home quarterfinal match as Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars scored in a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The win guaranteed San Diego a top-four finish in the standings.

The Wave also closed the gap in the 2026 NWSL Shield race with two regular-season matches remaining. Gotham FC’s 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit earlier Saturday trimmed San Diego’s deficit to one point for first place.

San Diego has won five consecutive matches and improved to 17-3-8 with 54 points.

Barcenas set the tone four minutes in with an impressive strike from outside the box. Her right-footed shot hit the left post before finding the back of the net for her seventh goal of the season and first on the road. Barcenas has the most goals scored by a teenager in a single NWSL season.

Rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey assisted the opener and now has 12 goal contributions this season. Her six assists lead all rookies in 2026.

San Diego has scored five goals within the opening five minutes of matches this season, the most in the league.

Post and in. Perfectly placed. Mel B with the early goal! https://t.co/1Sf1aISHha — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 17, 2026

Byars doubled the Wave's lead in the 52nd minute. Gia Corley sent a through ball to the 23-year-old striker, who ran past the last defender and chipped the ball over former Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the net.

She leads San Diego with 11 goals this season and has continued to provide a consistent attacking threat.

Corley has also been active in the attack over the past month. She has four goal contributions in her last five matches, including the assist on Byars' goal.

SD’s Trinity Byars chips it and IT’S IN https://t.co/z0VVpLEmEj — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 18, 2026

North Carolina created more pressure late in the match and pulled within one goal in the 83rd minute when Vilde Bøe Risa slipped a shot past Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños. The Courage could not find the equalizer.

The teams combined for 28 shots, including 15 on target. Despite the loss, North Carolina remains in the playoff race but has struggled in recent weeks.

San Diego will return home to face Boston Legacy FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25. Boston has won consecutive matches against Portland and Louisville but has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Amanda Gutierres and Aissata Traoré lead the Legacy with 10 goals each this season.