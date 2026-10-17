Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

San Diego Wave close gap in NWSL Shield race with win in North Carolina

Sebastian Sanchez, author

Sebastian Sanchez

Host · Writer

San Diego Wave FC clinched a home quarterfinal match as Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars scored in a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The win guaranteed San Diego a top-four finish in the standings.

The Wave also closed the gap in the 2026 NWSL Shield race with two regular-season matches remaining. Gotham FC’s 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit earlier Saturday trimmed San Diego’s deficit to one point for first place.

San Diego has won five consecutive matches and improved to 17-3-8 with 54 points.

Barcenas set the tone four minutes in with an impressive strike from outside the box. Her right-footed shot hit the left post before finding the back of the net for her seventh goal of the season and first on the road. Barcenas has the most goals scored by a teenager in a single NWSL season.

Rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey assisted the opener and now has 12 goal contributions this season. Her six assists lead all rookies in 2026.

San Diego has scored five goals within the opening five minutes of matches this season, the most in the league.

Byars doubled the Wave's lead in the 52nd minute. Gia Corley sent a through ball to the 23-year-old striker, who ran past the last defender and chipped the ball over former Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the net.

She leads San Diego with 11 goals this season and has continued to provide a consistent attacking threat.

Corley has also been active in the attack over the past month. She has four goal contributions in her last five matches, including the assist on Byars' goal.

North Carolina created more pressure late in the match and pulled within one goal in the 83rd minute when Vilde Bøe Risa slipped a shot past Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños. The Courage could not find the equalizer.

The teams combined for 28 shots, including 15 on target. Despite the loss, North Carolina remains in the playoff race but has struggled in recent weeks.

San Diego will return home to face Boston Legacy FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25. Boston has won consecutive matches against Portland and Louisville but has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Amanda Gutierres and Aissata Traoré lead the Legacy with 10 goals each this season.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 6 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Right Now: Going Into Week 6
NFL · 1 day ago
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Right Now: Going Into Week 6
Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now: Going Into Week 6
NFL · 1 day ago
Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now: Going Into Week 6
Unbeaten 49ers replace Rams as Super Bowl favorites after Los Angeles falls to 2-3
NFL · 4 days ago
Unbeaten 49ers replace Rams as Super Bowl favorites after Los Angeles falls to 2-3
NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
NFL · 1 week ago
NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks