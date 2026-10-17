Walta scores first LAFC goal in draw at NYCFC

Searching for crucial points on the road at Citi Field, LAFC walked away with just one in a 1-1 draw to NYCFC on Saturday evening. The Black & Gold are now 12-9-10 and will have to wait at least one more matchday to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs.

"It was a very tight game," interim LAFC head coach Xavi Tamarit said. "I think it was not a very attractive game. We wanted to show more of our identity…we couldn't."

Tamarit also noted the smaller and narrower nature of the pitch along with the lack of freshness that his team was playing with. However, he emphasized that those were not excuses for the result.

It was a match that promised plenty of opportunity for LA, squaring off with a New York side that headed into play with just a single victory in its last 13 tries across all competitions. At 8-12-9, however, they remained just three points out of the playoff picture and highly motivated.

LAFC defended well early, making it difficult for New York to generate any shots on goal. That persistence paid off in first-half stoppage time, as forward Leo Walta used a stunning free-kick strike to leave opposing goalkeeper Matt Freese frozen as the ball sailed into the back of the net.

WHAT A FINNISH Leo Walta from distance for his first goal in Black & Gold. pic.twitter.com/XktRsuvlOn — LAFC (@LAFC) October 18, 2026

It was Walta's first MLS goal, coming in a moment when LAFC needed a jolt of momentum ahead of the second half.

"It feels amazing…I've been practicing my whole life," Walta said of his free kick. "I saw that the keeper was quite in the middle, so I chose to kick it in the far post."

The 23-year-old loan from Swansea City, who took the shot attempt over bona fide scoring threats Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, said he didn't have any extra nerves because of it. In fact, he insisted to Son that he was feeling good about the shot, and ultimately made his trust pay off.

New York continued forward with fight of its own, however, standing firmly and eventually finding the equalizer in the 59th minute. Midfielder Andrés Perea headed home a well-placed free kick from Nicolás Fernández Mercau, sneaking into the net despite Hugo Lloris getting a glove to it.

Both sides remained aggressive through the remainder of the contest, doing what they could to free up shot attempts and come away with a decisive go-ahead score. Despite numerous chances from both LA and New York, neither managed to get the job done.

Son gave LAFC its most threatening try of the half late in stoppage time, nearly stealing all three points for the club at the death. After Mercau's shot on the other end was denied, Son got loose in transition and received a fast-break feed from Armando Sieb, using some fancy dribbling to free himself for a strike from the right side that rang off the left post.

Mark Smith-Imagn Images

"Until minute 70 or 65 more or less, it was a very tight game," Tamarit said. "Both teams were organized without the ball. The space is so small, so you don't have the space to create overlaps…they are more adapted to that."

Sergio Vasquez had one final try to put home the rebound, but saw his shot sail off target as the final whistle sounded to seal the draw. LA has now drawn against NYCFC in both of their matches in New York, with a 2-2 final at Yankee Stadium in 2021 representing the club's first match in the Big Apple.

LAFC, with a three-game-in-eight-days stretch behind them, will return home in anticipation of their battle with the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25. With the Galaxy currently clinging to a spot in the playoff picture by just three points, the Black & Gold will be eager to play spoiler for their crosstown rivals while also gaining crucial ground in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy fell 3-0 in the two sides' first battle of the season back on July 17 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.