SDFC's playoff push stalls with 2-2 draw at LA Galaxy

A four-goal first half saw SDFC and LA Galaxy share the points in a 2-2 Saturday night draw at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Level at the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/RNyezYryNA — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 18, 2026

Through the first three meetings of this newly founded SoCal rivalry, SDFC have dominated LA Galaxy with three wins, including their most recent matchup back on August 29 that ended in a 3-1 win for the Chrome & Azul at Snapdragon Stadium.

With just five regular season matches remaining, the pressure mounted for SDFC to close the five-point gap separating them from a wild-card spot as the postseason race intensified.

The recent struggles have seen a halt in SDFC’s MLS Cup playoff hopes, as they have gone winless in their last seven matches, gaining three total points through the stretch.

Last time out on Wednesday, SDFC saw their early two-goal lead disappear as a Houston Dynamo comeback ended in a 3-3 stalemate at Snapdragon Stadium.

As for this game, within four minutes the home side got on the scoreboard and took an early 1-0 lead, as Galaxy forward João Klauss finished off a powerful long-range dribble with an outside-the-box shot into the bottom right of the net.

João Klauss gives the @LAGalaxy the early lead at home! Apple TV: https://t.co/GKaGms6Guv pic.twitter.com/xhY6ogKWUB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

SDFC answered back with a goal of their own as star forward Anders Dreyer converted from the penalty spot in the 11-minute to level the match at 1-1, marking his 13th goal of the MLS season.

Special delivery from El Paletero pic.twitter.com/fHkWE20y2A — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 18, 2026

Cédric Bakambu continued to make an impact for the Chrome & Azul, winning penalties in back-to-back games for his side.

Minutes after a disallowed go-ahead goal, the Galaxy weren’t denied in the 17-minute as forward Erik Thommy finished off a Harbor Miller bouncing cross inside the penalty area with a first-time blistering shot into the bottom left corner for the 2-1 advantage.

What a strike from Erik Thommy! @LAGalaxy are back in the lead! pic.twitter.com/111WxtJv3N — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

But it was the visitors that leveled the game for the second time right before the halftime break, as SDFC’s Gabriel Pirani buried the loose ball inside the box to make it a 2-2 scoreline in the 39-minute.

GABI IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME pic.twitter.com/tLTRN4bdJz — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 18, 2026

Back-to-back scoring nights for Pirani, netting in his fourth goal for the Chrome & Azul.

Following a four-goal first half in this SoCal rivalry, the second half turned into a tighter affair, with goalkeepers JT Marcinkowski and Pablo Sisniega making key saves to preserve the 2-2 draw and secure a point for each side on Saturday night.

In his return between the sticks for the first time since March 14, Pablo Sisniega finished the night as SDFC's standout performer, recording seven saves against LA Galaxy’s nine total shots on target.

Incredible save from Pablo Sisniega! pic.twitter.com/2IvVlGyAJn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

Despite the draw resulting in an eighth consecutive winless match for the Chrome & Azul, the non-losing effort maintained SDFC’s unbeaten record over LA Galaxy, now at three wins and a tie.

At the end of the matchday, SDFC remained five points behind the final Western Conference playoff spot with only four matches left on their schedule.

SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium next Saturday night, looking to get back into the win column against the Seattle Sounders, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. as the postseason race continues to tighten.

Both of these Pacific coast sides will be looking for the series victory following their 1- 1 draw at Lumen Field back on May 9.