Best MLB Bets Monday, March 30: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are the top plays to lock in for tonight’s action!

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Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: TEX Joc Pederson to Hit a Home Run (+285) @ Baltimore Orioles

Joc Pederson struggled mightily in 2025, but he steps in tonight with a fantastic track record against Baltimore starter Chris Bassitt, going 5-for-10 with a pair of home runs lifetime. Bassitt is making his Orioles debut and will have to navigate his known struggles against left-handed hitters. Last season, the 37-year-old yielded a .283/.352/.461 slash line and 13 long balls over 94.0 innings to lefties (a 1.24 HR/9 rate). When you combine Bassitt’s vulnerability to left-handed power and Pederson’s success in this matchup, backing the slugger to go deep at +285 offers solid value.

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Best Bet #2: Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-130) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

This is a prime spot for the Reds at Great American Ball Park as they hand the ball to their highly touted pitching prospect, Chase Burns. Burns’ elite strikeout upside gives Cincinnati a distinct rotational edge over Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft. Pittsburgh has stumbled slightly out of the gate (1-2 SU), and Ashcraft will face a tough test navigating a dangerous Reds lineup featuring the red-hot Sal Stewart in one of the most hitter-friendly venues in baseball. Lay the juice with Cincinnati to protect its home turf.

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