MLB · 3 hours ago

MLB on TBS: Yankees vs Astros +1435 Same Game Parlay (9/02)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Two of the American League’s best square off tonight as the New York Yankees (76-61) and Houston Astros (76-62) open a three-game series deep in the heart of Texas.

Here is everything you need to know, plus an exciting three-leg same game parlay to consider! 

Where to Watch Yankees vs. Astros

  • Ballpark: Daikin Park
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Where to Watch: TBS, SCHN, YES
  • Follow: SportsGrid App (Google Play Store or Apple Store)
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+146) | Total: 7.5
  • Moneyline: Yankees (-118) | Astros (+100)

Odds Subject to Change. Get the Most Up-to-Date Odds Here.

Leg 1: NYY Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+300)

  • Stanton has hit 17 home runs in just 55 games this season.
  • The slugger has gone deep seven times in his past 15 games, slashing a robust .357/.426/.929 during that stretch.
  • Stanton is 6-for-15 (.400) with one home run in his career against Astros left-handed starter Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18 ERA).
  • Valdez has posted a 4.36 ERA in his last seven starts.
  • Stanton boasts a 55.2% hard-hit rate and a 51.7% fly ball rate against LHP.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Leg 2: HOU Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+270)

  • Altuve has recorded multiple hits in all three meetings against the Yankees this season, going 6-for-11 (.545) in those contests.
  • The star second baseman is 5-for-11 (.455) lifetime against Yankees left-handed starter Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA).
  • Altuve is 16-for-42 (.380) in his career against current New York relievers.

Leg 3: OVER 7.5 Runs (-122)

  • In the first series at Yankee Stadium, the over on tonight’s total cashed in all three games.
  • New York and Houston average a combined 9.45 runs per game this season.
  • Valdez has surrendered 3+ earned runs in four of his past five outings.
  • Fried has given up 4+ earned runs in four of his last seven starts.

Yankees vs. Astros SGP Payout: +1435

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

