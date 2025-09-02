MLB on TBS: Yankees vs Astros +1435 Same Game Parlay (9/02)

‌



Two of the American League’s best square off tonight as the New York Yankees (76-61) and Houston Astros (76-62) open a three-game series deep in the heart of Texas.

Here is everything you need to know, plus an exciting three-leg same game parlay to consider!

Ballpark: Daikin Park

Daikin Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Where to Watch: TBS, SCHN, YES

8:10 p.m. ET Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+146) | Total: 7.5

Yankees -1.5 (+146) | 7.5 Moneyline: Yankees (-118) | Astros (+100)

Leg 1: NYY Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+300)

Stanton has hit 17 home runs in just 55 games this season.

this season. The slugger has gone deep seven times in his past 15 games , slashing a robust .357/.426/.929 during that stretch .

, slashing a robust . Stanton is 6-for-15 (.400) with one home run in his career against Astros left-handed starter Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18 ERA) .

in his career against Astros left-handed starter . Valdez has posted a 4.36 ERA in his last seven starts .

. Stanton boasts a 55.2% hard-hit rate and a 51.7% fly ball rate against LHP.

Leg 2: HOU Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+270)

Altuve has recorded multiple hits in all three meetings against the Yankees this season , going 6-for-11 (.545) in those contests.

, going in those contests. The star second baseman is 5-for-11 (.455) lifetime against Yankees left-handed starter Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) .

against Yankees left-handed starter . Altuve is 16-for-42 (.380) in his career against current New York relievers.

Leg 3: OVER 7.5 Runs (-122)

In the first series at Yankee Stadium, the over on tonight’s total cashed in all three games .

. New York and Houston average a combined 9.45 runs per game this season.

this season. Valdez has surrendered 3+ earned runs in four of his past five outings .

. Fried has given up 4+ earned runs in four of his last seven starts.

Yankees vs. Astros SGP Payout: +1435

