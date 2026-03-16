Padres Notebook: Miller slams door on D.R.’s WBC title aspirations, sends Team USA to Final in Houston

On what was a controversial third strike call to Geraldo Perdomo to conclude a thrilling WBC semifinal game on Sunday night, Padres closer Mason Miller punched Team USA’s ticket to the Classic’s title game slated for Tuesday at Daikin Park in Houston.The Red, White, and Blue faced off against the Dominican Republic in what was a thrilling, Goliath vs. Goliath match-up that saw 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes take on a fierce D.R. lineup that included San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Dominican’s jumped out to a quick and early 1-0 lead on a Junior Caminero solo shot off of Skenes in the second inning. That lead would be short-lived though, as young phenoms Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony launched home runs in the fourth to give the US all the runs they’d need to pull off the triumph in-front of a capacity crowd at loanDepot Park

However, it was the last pitch of the contest that had people abuzz, as Miller’s 3-2 slider to Perdomo, who batted with the tying run at first base and the ever-so dangerous Tatis Jr. waiting on-deck, was rung up by home plate umpire Cory Blaser after the pitch appeared to be well below the strike zone.

MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

“I knew 100% it was a ball," Perdomo said postgame. “I knew it."

“It’s part of the game," Dominican Republic GM Nelson Cruz stated. “You lost by inches. We’ll have ABS in a few years, so hopefully next time we can challenge plays like that.

“This event is really good for baseball. You have regular fans that love the game — and you have people who don’t pay attention and you’re attracting them," he added.

Major League Baseball is set to introduce an Automatic Balls and Strikes system to regular in-season and postseason play this year. Something that players, executives, and fans alike have been clamoring for the past several years, citing umpire-based decision making is having too much of a direct impact on the end result of games.

As for Miller, his streak of dominance continues. Not only does ‘The Reaper’ have his velocity working in mid-season form, opposing hitters are now 0-for-50 with 39 strikeouts against him stemming back to September 8, 2025.

The no. 1 reliever in all of baseball entering the ’26 campaign, according to ESPN.com’s rankings, will speak with the Padres on Monday regarding his availability to pitch in Tuesday’s championship game.

Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the club seems inclined on letting him take the bump if called upon by US skipper Mark DeRosa.

“I would do everything in my power to pitch,” Miller said after Sunday’s win.

In 160 career innings, the flame-throwing righty owns a 2.81 ERA with 246 punch outs, an 0.91 WHIP, and 50 saves.

The United States awaits the winner of Venezuela vs. Italy on Monday night at 5:00 p.m. PT.