Best NBA Bets Wednesday, March 18: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. TOR Brandon Ingram to Score 30+ Points (+320) @ Chicago Bulls

If you haven’t been paying attention to Toronto lately, Brandon Ingram is catching fire at the perfect time as the Raptors try to avoid the play-in tournament. The veteran has scored 34 and 36 points in his last two games while shooting a blistering 56% from the floor, and tonight he gets a tanking Bulls team that has already given up 30+ to him twice this season. Getting +320 odds on a guy who is this dialed in against a 26th-ranked defense is the exact kind of value we want to attack.

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2. Brooklyn Nets +19.5 (-110) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder sit atop the NBA with a dominant 54-15 record, but laying nearly 20 points on the road is a massive ask against any opponent. Brooklyn averages seven more points per game at home and has kept the final margin under 20 points in six of its past seven contests. Even if the game gets out of hand, this huge cushion leaves the door wide open for a backdoor Nets cover in garbage time if OKC pulls its starters early.

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