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NBA · 2 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Wednesday, March 18: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. TOR Brandon Ingram to Score 30+ Points (+320) @ Chicago Bulls

If you haven’t been paying attention to Toronto lately, Brandon Ingram is catching fire at the perfect time as the Raptors try to avoid the play-in tournament. The veteran has scored 34 and 36 points in his last two games while shooting a blistering 56% from the floor, and tonight he gets a tanking Bulls team that has already given up 30+ to him twice this season. Getting +320 odds on a guy who is this dialed in against a 26th-ranked defense is the exact kind of value we want to attack.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. Brooklyn Nets +19.5 (-110) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder sit atop the NBA with a dominant 54-15 record, but laying nearly 20 points on the road is a massive ask against any opponent. Brooklyn averages seven more points per game at home and has kept the final margin under 20 points in six of its past seven contests. Even if the game gets out of hand, this huge cushion leaves the door wide open for a backdoor Nets cover in garbage time if OKC pulls its starters early.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 18 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

+10.5

+525

O 217.5

BOS

BOS

-10.5

-614

U 217.5

Mar 18 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
POR

POR

-13.5

-669

O 231.5

IND

IND

+13.5

+614

U 231.5

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