Best NBA Bets Wednesday, March 25: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Tasked with a massive 12-game slate tonight, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-114) vs. Miami Heat

Momentum is heavily skewed in this Eastern Conference clash. The Heat limp into Cleveland tonight on a brutal five-game losing streak, struggling to find consistency on either end of the floor. Conversely, the Cavaliers have won four straight and remain a highly reliable favorite, winning over 65% of their games when laying points this season. Between Cleveland’s balanced attack and Miami’s recent tailspin, I’m all over the Cavs at -2.5.

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2. MEM Cedric Coward to Score 15+ Points (+146) vs. San Antonio Spurs

After missing the last three games due to personal reasons, rookie Cedric Coward is set to rejoin the Grizzlies’ lineup tonight. Before his absence, the 22-year-old had scored at least 15 points in back-to-back games and four of his past six. Coward already hit this mark against the Spurs earlier in the season, and with Memphis decimated by injury and looking toward the lottery, the former Washington State standout will continue to see increased volume as the season winds down.

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