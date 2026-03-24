Luka Dončić named Western Conference Player of the Week for fourth time this season

LOS ANGELES — For the second week in a row Lakers superstar guard Luka Dončić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

It is the fourth time this season Dončić has received this award, which leads all players in the NBA.

The Slovenian has intensified the MVP conversation in the past couple of weeks with electric performances that have had the Lakers as one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.

The Lakers went 4-0 in the week and pushed their win streak to nine games. He became the first player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in nine straight wins.

During the week, Dončić one-upped his then-Laker high of 51 points in last week’s win over the Bulls with a scorching 60-point outing in a road win in Miami. He became the seventh player in franchise history to score 60 points.

Dončić also set the Lakers’ single-season record for 3-pointers made in a season in the week, passing D’Angelo Russell’s 226 3-pointers he set back in 2024. He stands at 235 made 3s and will continue to shatter that with 10 games left.

The 27-year-old still leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.4 points along with 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 59 total contests.

Dončić has helped push the Lakers (46-25) to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with high hopes of a deep playoff run in his first full season in L.A.