Lakers’ win streak snapped in high-effort loss to Pistons

DETROIT — The streak is over. The feeling around this team? Not even close.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their nine-game win streak snapped Monday night in a 113-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons, but not without another late push that nearly stole it.

Down by as many as 16, L.A. clawed all the way back.

A 20-8 run late in the third tied it at 87. Another 7-0 burst in the fourth made it 105-105 with under three minutes left. Then, with 30 seconds remaining, Austin Reaves gave the Lakers a 110-109 lead on a floater.

They were right there.

But Detroit closed it. A jumper and free throws from Daniss Jenkins — who finished with a career-high 30 — put the Pistons ahead for good.

On the final possession, Luka Dončić couldn’t get a clean look and missed a heavily contested game-tying heave from deep with 0.3 seconds left.

Ballgame.

Still, this didn’t feel like a step back.

The ending of their fifth straight road game was a close-fought battle, showing fight until the very end without Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura in the lineup. A trait that will be most needed come playoff time.

Dončić finished with a game-high 32 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

LeBron James failed to scratch the floor in the first half. Despite that, he finished shy of a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers fall to 46-26 but remain firmly in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Even with the loss, they’ve won 12 of their last 14 and continue to look like one of the league’s most dangerous teams.

THE GAME-CHANGER

Detroit’s defense — ranked second in the NBA — made life difficult all night.

The Lakers shot just 27.6% from three, and for stretches, their offense stalled against the Pistons’ physicality and discipline.

But the real story was the response.

L.A. didn’t fold when things got ugly. They stayed connected, defended, and gave themselves a chance late—something that wasn’t always the case earlier this season.

After giving up a 42-25 second quarter, the Lakers countered that with a 35-24 third quarter.

THE GAMEBREAKER

This one came down to the final possessions.

Jenkins’ career night and late-game execution were the game-breaker in the Lakers’ first loss since the beginning of March.

The Lakers executed well enough to take the lead late, but Detroit answered every time it mattered. Jenkins’ shot-making and composure in the final minute proved to be the difference.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE

The Lakers conclude their six-game road trip in Indiana on Wednesday and then will have the following three games at home.

It been a long road trip and the Lakers should hold their heads high with a current 4-1 record on the trip.