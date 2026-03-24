Best NBA Bets Tuesday, March 24: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups like tonight, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-108) @ Phoenix Suns

The Nuggets (44-28) currently boast the most lethal offense in the NBA, averaging a league-high 120.8 points per game, and they match up perfectly against a Phoenix squad desperately trying to claw out of the play-in picture. Denver has outright dominated the Suns (40-32) in their two previous meetings this season, blowing them out 133-111 at home and 130-112 on the road.

Nikola Jokic is putting up video game-type numbers (averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists on the season), and Phoenix doesn’t have the frontcourt answers to slow him down, especially with starting center Mark Williams still sidelined with a foot injury. With the Nuggets holding a 4-1 against-the-spread (ATS) record in their last five trips to Phoenix, laying the 5.5 points with Denver feels like the smartest way to play this Western Conference tilt.

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2. CHA PG LaMelo Ball OVER 27.5 Points + Assists (-125) vs. Sacramento Kings

If you’re looking for a reliable prop in what projects to be a lopsided affair, look no further than Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball. The Hornets (37-34) come into tonight as massive 17-point home favorites against a battered, tanking Kings (19-53) team that sits last in the Western Conference. Ball has been on an absolute tear lately, pouring in 25.2 points per game over his last five outings, well above his season average of 19.2 PPG.

What makes this prop incredibly appealing is the pace. Sacramento has run the 8th-fastest offense in the NBA over its last 15 games, meaning plenty of extra possessions and transition opportunities for Charlotte’s premier playmaker. Even if this game gets out of hand early, LaMelo should realistically reach a combined total of 28 points and assists in three quarters of action against a very accommodating Kings defense.

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