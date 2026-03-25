Three-point barrage from Stockton Kings hands South Bay Lakers rare home loss

LOS ANGELES – In one of their most intense and physical bouts at the UCLA Health Training Center Tuesday night, the South Bay Lakers lost their cage match with the Stockton Kings, 115-114, and now sit at 24-10 before their final two home games.

South Bay was on a historic run, winning a franchise record 12 games from Feb. 11-March 15 and 14 of their last 15. This marks their first loss at home this season since Jan. 22 when Mexico City Capitanes defeated them 123-113.

This battle had the playoff atmosphere both of these teams will encounter within the following week. A true test of their grit, the Lakers demonstrated their ability to hang with the reigning champs.

“That was a playoff-level intensity, playoff level physicality, we weren’t ready from the jump, but we were able to respond,” said South Bay Lakers Head Coach Zach Guthrie. “I couldn’t be more happy to have this level of test, this level of physicality from a championship-level team like Stockton.”

Outside of the traditional starters of R.J. Davis, Malik Williams and Anton Watson, Luke Goode and Chris Mañon were inserted into the starting rotation following Adou Theiro and Kobe Bufkin’s recall to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Coming into this one, the Kings had been a thorn in the side for the Lakers of late. Despite limiting the Kings to 100 points in their victory last time out on Feb. 28, the Kings had defeated them in their previous six meetings dating back to 2024-2025 season. The Lakers were held under 100 points in four of those losses and were also getting swept in the tip-off tournament in back-to-back seasons.

In having a newer-look starting five, some of those defensive lapses were present in the first half. Facing a Kings squad that ranked third in the G League with 15.2 three pointers made a game, their firepower was on full display.

With a lack of perimeter defense, the Kings matched their season high of 20 made triples, with guard Jon Elmore hitting a season-high seven. Fellow guard and Kings’ season-leading scorer DaQuan Jeffries launched in four triples including the game-winner.

“They do a really good job of spacing, screening, and then Jon Elmore is just an elite level player,” said Guthrie. “DaQuan Jeffriries, same thing, they did the lionshare of the three-point making tonight.”

Without their perimeter defending and lackluster offense, the Lakers shot just over 43% from the floor and had just 52 points at the half, their third lowest total in a first half this season. Despite the poor shooting, forward Arthur Kaluma had a season-high 20 points at the half on an efficient 8-for-10 shooting.

However, the Lakers eventually got back to their brand of basketball. By attacking the rim at will and constantly driving down the lane, they opened up their offense and racked up 56 paint points, compared to just 34 for a Kings squad that ranks last in the league in that category.

Kaluma became a huge focal point late in the game. After falling down by as many as 10 again in the third quarter, he helped initiate nine points in a crucial 11-0 run to put them up midway through the fourth.

A true sixth man of this team, he provided that spark off the bench with a season-high 31 points.

“I feel like it doesn’t matter who starts the game, it matters who finishes,” said Kaluma. ““I just come in everyday, I put my hard hat on and see where the game takes me. Sometimes I got to play defense, sometimes I got to score, today was a scoring night.”

Davis also came through in the clutch. Even though he couldn’t reach the 20 point mark for the 25th time this season after finishing with 16, he still delivered two crucial buckets in the waning minutes, including a tough 27-foot triple that put them up 114-112 and was seemingly the dagger.

Acknowledging the level of discipline and degree of difficulty in this league is another stepping stone for this squad.

“Just got to keep that in the front of your mind, attack each game, each practice, each day like it’s your last,” said Davis. “It gave us a glimpse of what playoff basketball is going to be.”

As the race for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference intensifies between the Capitanes and the Lakers, they will look to build off this loss going forward.

“A lot of lessons to be learned about this group,” said Guthrie. “To me it’s just understanding the level of physicality and intensity and possession by possession grit that’s needed to win a playoff game.”

The Lakers host the Sioux Falls Skyforce for their final two games of the regular season. The first tips off on Thursday at 7 p.m.