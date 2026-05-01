The Rockets’ confidence is growing, and the Lakers must respond

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers still hold control of their first-round series, but the momentum has shifted in a way that can no longer be ignored.

After building a 3-0 series lead, the Lakers have dropped back-to-back games to the Houston Rockets, and Game 5 revealed exactly why: turnovers, inconsistent offense, and a Houston team converting L.A.’s mistakes into momentum.

In Wednesday’s 99-93 loss, the Lakers committed 15 turnovers, many of them forced passes and sloppy giveaways, and those mistakes turned directly into 10 steals for Houston.

Over the last two losses, the Lakers have now turned the ball over 39 times, with the Rockets generating 27 steals in that span — a swing that has helped fuel Houston’s comeback with Kevin Durant playing in just one game thus far in the series.

“Turnovers, they come in all shapes and sizes, and it’s about limiting them, and you certainly have to give your guys freedom to make basketball plays,” coach JJ Redick said after Game 5. “Turnovers of aggression are okay. Turnovers of passivity are not.”

Redick pointed to stretches in the second quarter where turnovers halted any offensive rhythm, allowing Houston to take their first lead of the game and eventually build separation.

That control was reflected in the flow of the game. After the Lakers opened strong with a seven-point lead in the opening quarter, Houston outscored them 55-39 over the second and third quarters.

Now, heading into Game 6, the concern for L.A. is not just shot-making — shooting their lowest field percentage (42.1%) of the series in Game 5 — it’s how often their possessions are ending without a shot attempt at all.

Houston’s young core has responded with desperate aggression, turning defense into offense and mistakes into opportunities.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. said the mindset has been simple.

“If you can’t get motivated for a game where your season is on the line, then this league probably not for you,” Smith said. “We just focused on 48 minutes.”

On the Lakers’ side, the message has been about urgency and correction.

LeBron James, who led the team with 25 points in Game 5, pointed to execution in key moments, including a critical turnover late that helped Houston regain control after L.A. had briefly cut into the lead.

“Too many unforced mistakes,” James said. “We gotta be better on Friday.”

James also emphasized that the Lakers are generating enough quality looks offensively — they simply are not finishing them at a consistent level, especially in the second and third quarters, where the game slipped away.

Austin Reaves, who said he felt good to be back on the court after nearly a month out, provided an added offensive creator but acknowledged the team’s struggles from the field.

“I missed a lot of easy looks,” Austin Reaves said. “We didn’t shoot great as a team.”

Reaves’ return gave the Lakers a needed ball-handler and attack option with Luka Dončić still sidelined. Something James noted as a positive heading into Game 6.

“He’s such a dynamic player,” James said. “It just gives us another attack threat.”

Still, the bigger issue remains unchanged: Houston’s confidence is growing, and the Lakers are now being forced to respond to it.

For the Lakers, the equation is becoming clear.

Protect the ball, match Houston’s urgency, and respond to a team that now believes the series is far from over.