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NCAAB · 1 hour ago

Ranking the Top 30 Players in the College Basketball Transfer Portal Right Now

David Connelly

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 17 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHA

CHA

-3.5

-150

O 218.5

ORL

ORL

+3.5

+150

U 218.5

Apr 17 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

+2.5

+133

O 218.5

PHX

PHX

-2.5

-144

U 218.5

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