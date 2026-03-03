Top 10 Teams in the Running for an NCAA Tournament #1 Seed

#1 SEED LONGSHOTS

8. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois's NCAA Tournament Resume

Strength of Record: 15

15 Record: 22-7 | Quality Wins: 9-7

22-7 9-7 SOS Rank: 10 | Non-Con SOS Rank: 32

Illinois has strong predictive metrics, but needs more high-end wins to go with them and boost its result-based metrics. They rank outside the top ten in KPI, Strength of Record, and Wins Above Bubble. That makes for a very uphill battle, one that will take a Big Ten Tournament title and a fair amount of help. If they can get some dark horses to come through in the Big East, SEC, and Big 12, then a path may carve itself out for the Fighting Illini to nick the last #1 seed, but we won't be holding our breath.

9. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Resume

Strength of Record: 6

6 Record: 24-5 | Quality Wins: 11-4

24-5 11-4 SOS Rank: 8 | Non-Con SOS Rank: 42

The Spartans have a really strong all-around resume, not lacking behind in result-based or predictive metrics. Wins Above Bubble has proven to be an important metric for seeding over the years, and they sit fifth. Sweeping their road trip this past weekend with wins over Purdue and Indiana brought them back into this conversation and gave them their 15th win in the top two quadrants. If they can continue this momentum and cut down the nets in Chicago at the Big Ten Tournament, they could at least enter the conversation on Selection Sunday.

10. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue's NCAA Tournament Resume

Strength of Record: 16

16 Record: 22-7 | Quality Wins: 9-7

22-7 9-7 SOS Rank: 4 | Non-Con SOS Rank: 14

Purdue is one more loss away from being eliminated from this discussion, and they honestly might already be there. The Boilermakers have dropped three of their past four, two of which came inside Mackey Arena, a rarity over the past few years. They are clinging to the top ten in predictives, but the lack of signature wins is starting to hurt their chances more and more. It would take a monumental run of results in the Big Ten Tournament, likely requiring a win over Michigan, to put them in the running for a #1 seed.