10 Bold Predictions for Week 5 of College Football

10. BYU Handles Colorado in Boulder

No one has paid attention to the BYU Cougars thus far, which is understandable given the competition they have faced. The Cougars lost quarterback Jake Retzlaff and replaced him with Bear Bachmeier, but they don't appear to have missed a beat. Bachmeier has been excellent, but the reason I'm confident in the Cougars to dominate Colorado is due to their fantastic defense. BYU is giving up only 5.3 points per game and just 1.6 yards per carry. Their opponents are only gaining 3.48 yards per play and converting just 21.95% of third-down attempts. Colorado is struggling on offense, and BYU is definitely not the remedy they are seeking.

BYU (-6.5) vs. Colorado - Saturday at 10:15 pm

