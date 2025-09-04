Live NowLive
NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: LSU Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Clemson Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: South Carolina Gamecocks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11

  • 12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Penn State
    No. 3 Georgia
    No. 4 LSU

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

On3 Reveals Updated Heisman Poll Following College Football Week 1

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 2

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

Top Five Week 2 Games with CFP Implications

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sammy Jacobs

10 Fearless Week 2 College Football Takes to Shake Things Up

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

TJ Inman

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 1: 7 Conference Appearances

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

Top 40 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 1 Stats

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

2025 ACC Bowl Projections After Week 1: Which Bowl for Clemson?

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

College Football Power Rankings: Top 5 Teams in the ACC and SEC

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Mike Connolly

College Football Power Rankings: Top 10 Teams After Week One

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Mike Connolly