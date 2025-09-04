12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
14. Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 6 Texas
No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 7 Miami
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 1
2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2
3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3
4 Seed: LSU Tigers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4
5 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5
6 Seed: Texas Longhorns
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6
7 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7
8 Seed: Clemson Tigers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8
9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9
10 Seed: Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10
11 Seed: South Carolina Gamecocks
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11
12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked
13. Projected First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Penn State
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 LSU
