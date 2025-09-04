College Football Power Rankings: Top 5 Teams in the ACC and SEC
Host · Writer
5. Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies did not improve my preseason perception of them in a 42-24 win over UTSA. Marcel Reed still struggled with being accurate consistently, and the defense allowed 200 rushing yards to a team that prefers to throw the football. We will find out a lot about the Aggies when they travel to Notre Dame in Week 3.
College Football Power Rankings
What follows are the top 5 teams in the ACC:
1. Miamia Hurricanes
I left Sunday night thinking that Miami is the team to beat in the ACC. The offensive and defensive lines won the battle against Notre Dame, Malachi Toney was a revelation at WR, and Carson Beck looked like his 2023 self. They’ll probably lose one dumb game at some point, because they always do, but they look like one of the best teams in the nation after week one.
2. Clemson Tigers
The loss to LSU has me dropping Clemson a little bit. This team returned the most production out of any P4 team, and you would not know it from watching the game. Clemson is still one of the most talented teams in the ACC, but not truly a National Championship contender. Yes, Antonio Williams got injured mid-game, but should one receiver's injury affect the offense that drastically?
3. Florida State Seminoles
One of the biggest risers in my ranks this week. How could they not be? I know this isn’t Nick Saban’s Alabama anymore, but anytime you can beat a top-10 opponent by 14 points as a double-digit underdog, it should turn heads nationally. This is a team to look out for in the ACC, and the Tommy Castellanos redemption tour begins.
4. SMU Mustangs
The Mustangs picked up in 2025 right where they left off in 2024, beating East Texas A&M 42-13. An in-state non-conference game against Baylor will likely provide a stiffer test, and I, for one, am very curious to see who ends up breaking away from the committee at the running back position for the Mustangs. Will it be Miami transfer Chris Johnson Jr.?
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets did as much to help the national reputation of the ACC as anyone else did in Week 1. They went on the road to Colorado and came away with a 27-20 victory behind yet another gritty performance from Haynes King. They continue to be my sleeper team to win this conference.
College Football Power Rankings
What follows are the top 5 teams in the SEC:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
The Bulldogs leave Week 1 as the favorites to win the SEC. This is as much due to the Bulldogs’ dominance over Marshall as it is the losses by Alabama and Texas. Gunner Stockton was a breath of fresh air to Georgia fans and can be considered a Heisman frontrunner for the time being.
2. Texas Longhorns
I’m not going to overreact to the Ohio State loss. Yes, Arch Manning was unimpressive for most of the game. Yes, the receivers and OL struggled. But according to ESPN’s FPI, Texas had a post-game win expectancy of 82%. It can only go up from here.
3. LSU Tigers
Garrett Nussmeier staked his claim for the best QB in college football in Week 1. The final stat line was not all that impressive, but the QB was poised and tactical and made the plays he needed to come away from Death Valley with a massive win.
4. South Carolina Gamecocks
The Gamecocks exemplified “Beamer Ball” in their victory over Virginia Tech. The final score was not a blowout, but the Gamecocks scored on special teams and succeeded on key 3rd downs to best Virginia Tech in a game that you know Shane Beamer really wanted to win.
5. Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies did not improve my preseason perception of them in a 42-24 win over UTSA. Marcel Reed still struggled with being accurate consistently, and the defense allowed 200 rushing yards to a team that prefers to throw the football. We will find out a lot about the Aggies when they travel to Notre Dame in Week 3.
College Football Power Rankings
What follows are the top 5 teams in the ACC: