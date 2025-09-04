2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 1: 7 Conference Appearances
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Rice Owls
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Houston Cougars
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Kansas State Wildcats vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Washington State Cougars
