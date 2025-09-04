Live NowLive
NCAAF · 16 minutes ago

College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • UL Monroe Warhawks vs. (21) Alabama Crimson Tide

    • Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
    • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
    • Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Alabama -37.5 | Total: 50.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    There's little doubt that Alabama cashes, but more concerns will arise following what should have been a runaway victory.

    Predicted Outcome: Alabama 32 - UL Monroe 17

  • FIU Panthers vs. (2) Penn State Nittany Lions

    • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
    • Location: University Park
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Penn State -41.5 | Total: 54.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Penn State is in an entirely different stratosphere. If FIU scores, that would be considered a victory.

    Predicted Outcome: Penn State 42 - FIU 3

  • East Texas A&M Lions vs. (14) Florida State Seminoles

    • Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium
    • Location: Tallahassee, FL
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A| Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Florida State triumphantly announced its return to the college football elite in Week 1, and that doesn't change in this spot.

    Predicted Outcome: Florida State 48 - East Texas A&M 10

  • Baylor Bears vs. (17) SMU Mustangs

    • Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SMU -2.5 | Total: 63.5
    • Moneyline: SMU -128 | Baylor +106

    There aren't many upset spots in Week 2, but this is one of them. Baylor surprises on Saturday.

    Predicted Outcome: Baylor 28 - SMU 24

  • Kennesaw State Owls vs. (23) Indiana Hoosiers

    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Location: Bloomington, IN
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Indiana -35.5 | Total: 52.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Indiana is playing with a chip on its shoulder, and Kennesaw State barely keeps its head above water in the Group of Five.

    Predicted Outcome: Indiana 49 - Kennesaw State 13

  • (11) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Duke Blue Devils

    • Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Illinois -3.5 | Total: 49.5
    • Moneyline: Illinois -154 | Duke +128

    Duke will give Illinois more than it can handle, but the Fighting Illini prevail late.

    Predicted Outcome: Illinois 23 - Duke 20

  • Iowa Hawkeyes vs. (16) Iowa State Cyclones

    • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
    • Location: Ames, IA
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Iowa State -3.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: Iowa State -154 | Iowa +128

    State matchups always come down to the wire, especially when the Cyclones and Hawkeyes take to the field. Iowa State rides a wave of momentum to the finish line.

    Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 - Iowa 21

  • San Jose State Spartans vs. (7) Texas Longhorns

    • Stadium: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Texas -36.5 | Total: 52.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Texas needs to get in rhythm. Thankfully, San Jose State offers little opposition.

    Predicted Outcome: Texas 48 - San Jose State 14

  • Utah State Aggies vs. (19) Texas A&M Aggies

    • Stadium: Kyle Field
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Texas A&M -31.5 | Total: 54.5
    • Moneyline: Texas A&M -20000 | Utah State +3500

    It's rare to see sportsbooks hang moneyline numbers when games reach this spread. But someone out there thinks Utah State has a chance.

    Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 42 - Utah State 17

  • (20) Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

    • Stadium: Kroger Field
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Ole Miss -10.5 | Total: 50.5
    • Moneyline: Ole Miss -375 | Kentucky +290

    It's tempting to back Kentucky to pull off the massive upset at home, but they won't have enough to fend off Ole Miss late.

    Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 27 - Kentucky 24

  • Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. (6) Oregon Ducks

    • Stadium: Autzen Stadium
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Oregon -28.5 | Total: 57.5
    • Moneyline: Oregon -8000 | Oklahoma State +2200

    There won't be an iota of defense in this one. Ducks are clearly the better team, though.

    Predicted Outcome: Oregon 51 - Oklahoma State 35

  • Troy Trojans vs. (8) Clemson Tigers

    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Location: Clemson, SC
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Clemson -33.5 | Total: 51.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Clemson has to shake the monkey off its back. Still, the Tigers leave with more questions than answers.

    Predicted Outcome: Clemson 35 - Troy 20

  • East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. (22) Tennessee Volunteers

    • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Other than the state in which they reside, there are no similarities between these programs.

    Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 49 - East Tennessee State 0

  • Austin Peay Governors vs. (4) Georgia Bulldogs

    • Stadium: Sanford Stadium
    • Location: Athens, GA
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Georgia doesn't need this Mickey Mouse matchup, but they'll take it. 

    Predicted Outcome: Georgia 42 - Austin Peay 0

  • Grambling State Tigers vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes

    • Stadium: Ohio Stadium
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Ohio State lets its guard down, but that still doesn't amount to a close game.

    Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 42 - Grambling State 17

  • South Florida Bulls vs. (13) Florida Gators

    • Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Florida -17.5 | Total: 55.5
    • Moneyline: Florida -1050 | South Florida +660

    This is a good measuring stick for South Florida, but they will still come up short.

    Predicted Outcome: Florida 35 - South Florida 24

  • Cal Poly Mustangs vs. (25) Utah Utes

    • Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
    • Location: Salt Lake City, UT
    • Time: Saturday 6 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Utah still has a lot of doubters, and this Week 2 matchup will do nothing to convince them otherwise.

    Predicted Outcome: Utah 59 - Cal Poly 7

  • Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. (5) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
    • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
    • Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    Miami showed that it is the real deal in Week 1. They keep that momentum going versus Bethune-Cookman.

    Predicted Outcome: Miami 35 - Bethune Cookman 0

  • South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. (10) South Carolina Gamecocks

    • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
    • Location: Columbia, SC
    • Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
    • Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
    • Moneyline: N/A

    South Carolina is desperately trying to prove it's a playoff team. They will have to wait until next week to bolster their resume.

    Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 38 - South Carolina state 7

  • (15) Michigan Wolverines vs. (18) Oklahoma Sooners

    • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
    • Location: Norman, OK
    • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Oklahoma -5.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: Oklahoma -192 | Michigan +158

    The only top 25 matchup of the week pits Michigan versus Oklahoma. Expect a tightly contested battle that slightly goes over the total.

    Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 24 - Michigan 23

  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. (3) LSU Tigers

    • Stadium: Tiger Stadium
    • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
    • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LSU -37.5 | Total: 51.5
    • Moneyline: N/A

    LSU could shake up the SEC, and Saturday's clash versus Louisiana Tech lets them rev their engines.

    Predicted Outcome: LSU 38 - Louisiana Tech 8

  • (12) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    • Stadium: Scott Field
    • Location: Starkville, MS
    • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: Arizona State -6.5 | Total: 58.5
    • Moneyline: Arizona State -235 | Mississippi State +190

    Arizona State can't look past Mississippi State in its Week 2 clash in Starkville. Bulldogs should be able to keep things relatively close.

    Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 35 - Mississippi State 31

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

