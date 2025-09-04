College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game
Grant White
Host · Writer
UL Monroe Warhawks vs. (21) Alabama Crimson Tide
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: Alabama -37.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: N/A
There's little doubt that Alabama cashes, but more concerns will arise following what should have been a runaway victory.
Predicted Outcome: Alabama 32 - UL Monroe 17
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. (24) Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas Tech -48.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Texas Tech flexes its offensive muscles, and there's nothing Kent State can do to compete.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 52 - Kent State 7
FIU Panthers vs. (2) Penn State Nittany Lions
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Location: University Park
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Penn State -41.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Penn State is in an entirely different stratosphere. If FIU scores, that would be considered a victory.
Predicted Outcome: Penn State 42 - FIU 3
East Texas A&M Lions vs. (14) Florida State Seminoles
- Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A| Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Florida State triumphantly announced its return to the college football elite in Week 1, and that doesn't change in this spot.
Predicted Outcome: Florida State 48 - East Texas A&M 10
Baylor Bears vs. (17) SMU Mustangs
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: SMU -2.5 | Total: 63.5
- Moneyline: SMU -128 | Baylor +106
There aren't many upset spots in Week 2, but this is one of them. Baylor surprises on Saturday.
Predicted Outcome: Baylor 28 - SMU 24
Kennesaw State Owls vs. (23) Indiana Hoosiers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Bloomington, IN
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Indiana -35.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Indiana is playing with a chip on its shoulder, and Kennesaw State barely keeps its head above water in the Group of Five.
Predicted Outcome: Indiana 49 - Kennesaw State 13
(11) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium
- Location: Durham, NC
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Illinois -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: Illinois -154 | Duke +128
Duke will give Illinois more than it can handle, but the Fighting Illini prevail late.
Predicted Outcome: Illinois 23 - Duke 20
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. (16) Iowa State Cyclones
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
- Location: Ames, IA
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Iowa State -3.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: Iowa State -154 | Iowa +128
State matchups always come down to the wire, especially when the Cyclones and Hawkeyes take to the field. Iowa State rides a wave of momentum to the finish line.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 - Iowa 21
San Jose State Spartans vs. (7) Texas Longhorns
- Stadium: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
- Location: Austin, TX
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas -36.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Texas needs to get in rhythm. Thankfully, San Jose State offers little opposition.
Predicted Outcome: Texas 48 - San Jose State 14
Utah State Aggies vs. (19) Texas A&M Aggies
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Location: College Station, TX
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas A&M -31.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: Texas A&M -20000 | Utah State +3500
It's rare to see sportsbooks hang moneyline numbers when games reach this spread. But someone out there thinks Utah State has a chance.
Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 42 - Utah State 17
(20) Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Stadium: Kroger Field
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ole Miss -10.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: Ole Miss -375 | Kentucky +290
It's tempting to back Kentucky to pull off the massive upset at home, but they won't have enough to fend off Ole Miss late.
Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 27 - Kentucky 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. (6) Oregon Ducks
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oregon -28.5 | Total: 57.5
- Moneyline: Oregon -8000 | Oklahoma State +2200
There won't be an iota of defense in this one. Ducks are clearly the better team, though.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 51 - Oklahoma State 35
Troy Trojans vs. (8) Clemson Tigers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Clemson, SC
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Clemson -33.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Clemson has to shake the monkey off its back. Still, the Tigers leave with more questions than answers.
Predicted Outcome: Clemson 35 - Troy 20
East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. (22) Tennessee Volunteers
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Other than the state in which they reside, there are no similarities between these programs.
Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 49 - East Tennessee State 0
Austin Peay Governors vs. (4) Georgia Bulldogs
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Location: Athens, GA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Georgia doesn't need this Mickey Mouse matchup, but they'll take it.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia 42 - Austin Peay 0
Grambling State Tigers vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Ohio State lets its guard down, but that still doesn't amount to a close game.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 42 - Grambling State 17
South Florida Bulls vs. (13) Florida Gators
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Florida -17.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: Florida -1050 | South Florida +660
This is a good measuring stick for South Florida, but they will still come up short.
Predicted Outcome: Florida 35 - South Florida 24
Cal Poly Mustangs vs. (25) Utah Utes
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Time: Saturday 6 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Utah still has a lot of doubters, and this Week 2 matchup will do nothing to convince them otherwise.
Predicted Outcome: Utah 59 - Cal Poly 7
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. (5) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Miami showed that it is the real deal in Week 1. They keep that momentum going versus Bethune-Cookman.
Predicted Outcome: Miami 35 - Bethune Cookman 0
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. (10) South Carolina Gamecocks
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
South Carolina is desperately trying to prove it's a playoff team. They will have to wait until next week to bolster their resume.
Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 38 - South Carolina state 7
(15) Michigan Wolverines vs. (18) Oklahoma Sooners
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Location: Norman, OK
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oklahoma -5.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: Oklahoma -192 | Michigan +158
The only top 25 matchup of the week pits Michigan versus Oklahoma. Expect a tightly contested battle that slightly goes over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 24 - Michigan 23
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. (3) LSU Tigers
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: LSU -37.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: N/A
LSU could shake up the SEC, and Saturday's clash versus Louisiana Tech lets them rev their engines.
Predicted Outcome: LSU 38 - Louisiana Tech 8
(12) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Stadium: Scott Field
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Arizona State -6.5 | Total: 58.5
- Moneyline: Arizona State -235 | Mississippi State +190
Arizona State can't look past Mississippi State in its Week 2 clash in Starkville. Bulldogs should be able to keep things relatively close.
Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 35 - Mississippi State 31
