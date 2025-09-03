AP Poll Week 1 Update: 11 Teams Fall, Texas Drops Out of Top Five
John Canady
Host · Writer
11) Boise State Broncos | Trend: Dropped From Rankings
Updated AP Rank: Unranked
Previous Rank: 25
1) Texas Longhorns | Trend: -6
Updated AP Rank: 7
Previous Rank: 1
2) Clemson Tigers | Trend: -4
Updated AP Rank: 8
Previous Rank: 4
3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: -3
Updated AP Rank: 9
Previous Rank: 6
4) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: -1
Updated AP Rank: 12
Previous Rank: 11
5) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: -1
Updated AP Rank: 15
Previous Rank: 14
6) SMU Mustangs | Trend: -1
Updated AP Rank: 17
Previous Rank: 16
7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: -13
Updated AP Rank: 21
Previous Rank: 8
8) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: -3
Updated AP Rank: 23
Previous Rank: 20
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: -1
Updated AP Rank: 24
Previous Rank: 23
10) Kansas State Wildcats | Trend: Dropped From Rankings
Updated AP Rank: Unranked
Previous Rank: 17
