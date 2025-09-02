ESPN Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

15. Quarterfinal Matchups

No. 12 USF/No. 5 Florida State winner vs. No. 4 Penn State

No. 11 Arizona State/No. 6 Georgia winner vs. No. 3 Miami

No. 10 Texas/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Tennessee winners vs. No. 1 LSU

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.