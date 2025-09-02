Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

ESPN Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 15. Quarterfinal Matchups

    No. 12 USF/No. 5 Florida State winner vs. No. 4 Penn State

    No. 11 Arizona State/No. 6 Georgia winner vs. No. 3 Miami

    No. 10 Texas/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

    No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Tennessee winners vs. No. 1 LSU

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 14-7 Win over Texas

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 27-24 Win over Notre Dame

  • 4 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Week 1 Result: 46-11 Win over Nevada

  • 5 Seed: Florida State Seminoles

    Week 1 Result: 31-17 Win over Alabama

  • 6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Week 1 Result: 45-7 Win over Georgia

  • 7 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Week 1 Result: 59-13 Win over Montana State

  • 8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers

    Week 1 Result: 45-26 Win over Syracuse

  • 9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Week 1 Result: 27-24 Loss Against Miami

  • 10 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    Week 1 Result: 14-7 Loss Against Ohio State

  • 11 Seed: Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 39-19 Win over North Arizona

  • 12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 34-7 Win over Boise State

  • 13. First Round Byes

    No. 1 LSU
    No. 2 Ohio State
    No. 3 Miami
    No.4 Penn State

  • 14. First Round Matchups

    No. 12 USF (American champ) at No. 5 Florida State

    No. 11 Arizona State (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Georgia

    No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Oregon

    No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee

  • 15. Quarterfinal Matchups

    No. 12 USF/No. 5 Florida State winner vs. No. 4 Penn State

    No. 11 Arizona State/No. 6 Georgia winner vs. No. 3 Miami

    No. 10 Texas/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

    No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Tennessee winners vs. No. 1 LSU

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

On3 Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 1

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

TJ Inman

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Grant White

Takeaways From Week One Of The 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

Lou Landers

CBS Sports Hot Seat Rankings: Top 48 College Football Coaches

NCAAF · 10 hours ago

John Canady

ESPN Ranks Top 30 College Football Head Coaches vs. Expectations

NCAAF · 10 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Players on Offense Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 10 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 10 hours ago

John Canady

North Carolina vs TCU Prediction | College Football Best Bets

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Grant White

Greg McElroy Ranks the Top 10 RBs in College Football

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady