ESPN Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1
John Canady
Host · Writer
15. Quarterfinal Matchups
No. 12 USF/No. 5 Florida State winner vs. No. 4 Penn State
No. 11 Arizona State/No. 6 Georgia winner vs. No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Texas/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State
No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Tennessee winners vs. No. 1 LSU
1 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)
Week 1 Result: 17-10 Win over Clemson
2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Week 1 Result: 14-7 Win over Texas
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Week 1 Result: 27-24 Win over Notre Dame
4 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 1 Result: 46-11 Win over Nevada
5 Seed: Florida State Seminoles
Week 1 Result: 31-17 Win over Alabama
6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Week 1 Result: 45-7 Win over Georgia
7 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Week 1 Result: 59-13 Win over Montana State
8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers
Week 1 Result: 45-26 Win over Syracuse
9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Week 1 Result: 27-24 Loss Against Miami
10 Seed: Texas Longhorns
Week 1 Result: 14-7 Loss Against Ohio State
11 Seed: Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 Champ)
Week 1 Result: 39-19 Win over North Arizona
12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
Week 1 Result: 34-7 Win over Boise State
13. First Round Byes
No. 1 LSU
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Miami
No.4 Penn State
14. First Round Matchups
No. 12 USF (American champ) at No. 5 Florida State
No. 11 Arizona State (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Georgia
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee
