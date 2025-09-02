Takeaways From Week One Of The 2025 College Football Season

2. The Florida State mercenary squad will enter the top-25

The last few seasons have been a roller coaster of emotions for the Seminoles. Following a 2-10 season, which followed a 13-0 season, the house was cleaned, with two new coordinators and a massive haul of transfers. And it just might work. New OC Gus Malzahn called a great game, and castoff QB Tommy Castellanos looked as good as he ever has. The Seminoles will certainly have a chance to play their way into CFP conversation if they play every Saturday like they did against Alabama.