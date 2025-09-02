Takeaways From Week One Of The 2025 College Football Season
6. Gunner Stockton became the early front-runner for the Heisman trophy
Granted, it was against Marshall, who may be one of the worst teams in FBS football this season, but Gunner Stockton looked great in his first game as the full-time starter for Georgia. He efficiently scored 4 TDs in the rout. And on a day where Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Jeremiah Smith all had their struggles, that’s enough to make him the leader in the clubhouse.
These are the biggest takeaways from week one of the college football season.
1. The Alabama dynasty may, in fact, be over
The Crimson Tide rolled into Tallahassee as 14-point favorites, boasting a reputation as one of the top teams in the country. They leave 0-1, with their CFP hopes in serious doubt, and fans calling for their head coach to be fired. What happened? The defense looked lost, the offensive line did not win the line of scrimmage, and Ty Simpson did not play well in his first start. Oof. Nick Saban ain’t walking through that door.
2. The Florida State mercenary squad will enter the top-25
The last few seasons have been a roller coaster of emotions for the Seminoles. Following a 2-10 season, which followed a 13-0 season, the house was cleaned, with two new coordinators and a massive haul of transfers. And it just might work. New OC Gus Malzahn called a great game, and castoff QB Tommy Castellanos looked as good as he ever has. The Seminoles will certainly have a chance to play their way into CFP conversation if they play every Saturday like they did against Alabama.
3. Clemson is right back where they started
After nearing the top of the FBS in returning production, there was hope Clemson might contend for a national championship in 2025. After losing by a touchdown to LSU, it very much feels like they are in the same spot they were last season: favorites to win the ACC, but not truly contenders for a national championship.
4. Auburn could be a serious contender in the SEC
Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold may have only thrown for 108 yards, but he didn’t need to do any more to beat Baylor Friday night. He added 137 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground as Auburn dominated the lines of scrimmage on both sides. The combination of a great ground game and great line play will allow them to contend against anyone in the country.
5. Georgia Tech might have a double-digit win season
The Yellow Jackets overcame 3 first-half turnovers and a raucous crowd and beat Colorado 27-20 Friday night. Looking ahead at Georgia Tech’s schedule, they’re likely to be favored in every remaining game except for two (Clemson and Georgia). Getting this win may allow them to get to that elusive 10-win mark and even factor into the CFP discussion.
