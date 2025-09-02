Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Takeaways From Week One Of The 2025 College Football Season

Host · Writer

  • 6. Gunner Stockton became the early front-runner for the Heisman trophy

    Granted, it was against Marshall, who may be one of the worst teams in FBS football this season, but Gunner Stockton looked great in his first game as the full-time starter for Georgia. He efficiently scored 4 TDs in the rout. And on a day where Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Jeremiah Smith all had their struggles, that’s enough to make him the leader in the clubhouse.

  • 1. The Alabama dynasty may, in fact, be over

    The Crimson Tide rolled into Tallahassee as 14-point favorites, boasting a reputation as one of the top teams in the country. They leave 0-1, with their CFP hopes in serious doubt, and fans calling for their head coach to be fired. What happened? The defense looked lost, the offensive line did not win the line of scrimmage, and Ty Simpson did not play well in his first start. Oof. Nick Saban ain’t walking through that door.

  • 2. The Florida State mercenary squad will enter the top-25

    The last few seasons have been a roller coaster of emotions for the Seminoles. Following a 2-10 season, which followed a 13-0 season, the house was cleaned, with two new coordinators and a massive haul of transfers. And it just might work. New OC Gus Malzahn called a great game, and castoff QB Tommy Castellanos looked as good as he ever has. The Seminoles will certainly have a chance to play their way into CFP conversation if they play every Saturday like they did against Alabama.

  • 3. Clemson is right back where they started

    After nearing the top of the FBS in returning production, there was hope Clemson might contend for a national championship in 2025. After losing by a touchdown to LSU, it very much feels like they are in the same spot they were last season: favorites to win the ACC, but not truly contenders for a national championship.

  • 4. Auburn could be a serious contender in the SEC

    Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold may have only thrown for 108 yards, but he didn’t need to do any more to beat Baylor Friday night. He added 137 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground as Auburn dominated the lines of scrimmage on both sides. The combination of a great ground game and great line play will allow them to contend against anyone in the country.

  • 5. Georgia Tech might have a double-digit win season

    The Yellow Jackets overcame 3 first-half turnovers and a raucous crowd and beat Colorado 27-20 Friday night. Looking ahead at Georgia Tech’s schedule, they’re likely to be favored in every remaining game except for two (Clemson and Georgia). Getting this win may allow them to get to that elusive 10-win mark and even factor into the CFP discussion.

  • 6. Gunner Stockton became the early front-runner for the Heisman trophy

    Granted, it was against Marshall, who may be one of the worst teams in FBS football this season, but Gunner Stockton looked great in his first game as the full-time starter for Georgia. He efficiently scored 4 TDs in the rout. And on a day where Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Jeremiah Smith all had their struggles, that’s enough to make him the leader in the clubhouse.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

CBS Sports Hot Seat Rankings: Top 48 College Football Coaches

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

ESPN Ranks Top 30 College Football Head Coaches vs. Expectations

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Players on Offense Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

North Carolina vs TCU Prediction | College Football Best Bets

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Greg McElroy Ranks the Top 10 RBs in College Football

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Defensive Players Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady

CBS Sports Ranks The Top 28 Untouchable College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 24 hours ago

John Canady

247Sports Ranks the Top 25 Head Coaches in College Football for 2025

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady