How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Players on Offense Fair in Week 1?
John Canady
Host · Writer
10) RB Isaac Brown, Louisville
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93
Week 1 Stats: 6 Carries, 126 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TD, 0 Receptions, 0 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
1) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 98
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 6 Receptions, 43 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
2) WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 95
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 5 Receptions, 30 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
3) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 95
Week 1 Stats: 10 Carries, 33 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 4 Receptions, 26 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
4) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 12 Receptions, 141 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
5) OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94
Week 1 Stats: NA
6) OT Spencer Fano, Utah
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94
Week 1 Stats: NA
7) OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93
Week 1 Stats: NA
8) TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 4 Receptions, 86 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
9) OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93
Week 1 Stats: NA
