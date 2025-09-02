Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Players on Offense Fair in Week 1?

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 10) RB Isaac Brown, Louisville

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93

    Week 1 Stats: 6 Carries, 126 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TD, 0 Receptions, 0 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) WR Ryan Williams, Alabama

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 95

    Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 5 Receptions, 30 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles

  • 3) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 95

    Week 1 Stats: 10 Carries, 33 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 4 Receptions, 26 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles

  • 4) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94

    Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 12 Receptions, 141 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles

  • 5) OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94

    Week 1 Stats: NA

  • 6) OT Spencer Fano, Utah

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 94

    Week 1 Stats: NA

  • 7) OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93

    Week 1 Stats: NA

  • 8) TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93

    Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 4 Receptions, 86 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles

  • 9) OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

    EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Rating: 93

    Week 1 Stats: NA

