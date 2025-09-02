Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

On3 Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 17-10 Win over Clemson

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 27-24 Win over Notre Dame

  • 4 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 46-11 Win over Nevada

  • 5 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Week 1 Result: 45-7 Win over Marshall

  • 6 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Week 1 Result: 59-13 Win over Montana State

  • 7 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    Week 1 Result: 14-7 Loss Against Ohio State

  • 8 Seed: Florida State Seminoles

    Week 1 Result: 31-17 Win over Alabama

  • 9 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)

    Week 1 Result: 43-10 Win over UCLA

  • 10 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Week 1 Result: 27-24 Loss Against Miami

  • 11 Seed: Clemson Tigers

    Week 1 Result: 17-10 Loss Against LSU

  • 12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave

    Week 1 Result: 23-3 Win over Northwestern

  • 13. First Round Byes

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 LSU
    No. 3 Miami
    No. 4 Penn State

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

