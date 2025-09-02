On3 Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1
John Canady
Host · Writer
14. First Round Matchups
No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Texas
No. 9 Utah vs. No. 8 Florida State
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Week 1 Result: 14-7 Win over Texas
2 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)
Week 1 Result: 17-10 Win over Clemson
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Week 1 Result: 27-24 Win over Notre Dame
4 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten Champ)
Week 1 Result: 46-11 Win over Nevada
5 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Week 1 Result: 45-7 Win over Marshall
6 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Week 1 Result: 59-13 Win over Montana State
7 Seed: Texas Longhorns
Week 1 Result: 14-7 Loss Against Ohio State
8 Seed: Florida State Seminoles
Week 1 Result: 31-17 Win over Alabama
9 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)
Week 1 Result: 43-10 Win over UCLA
10 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Week 1 Result: 27-24 Loss Against Miami
11 Seed: Clemson Tigers
Week 1 Result: 17-10 Loss Against LSU
12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave
Week 1 Result: 23-3 Win over Northwestern
