5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 1

1. North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels served as the finishing touch for college football’s week one extravaganza. After much anticipation and hype, Bill Belichick made his debut as the head coach in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels hosted the TCU Horned Frogs. It was a scene reminiscent of Deion Sanders’s debut at Colorado two seasons ago, with similar hype and the same opponent visiting, but the result was distinctly different. Things did not go as planned for Belichick and the Tar Heels as they were humbled with a 48-14 thrashing that brings all sorts of questions into play. Is Belichick up to this challenge? Did he make the right staff hires, particularly on offense with coordinator Freddie Kitchens? UNC was outgained 542 to 222, and they only managed 1.8 yards per rush against a TCU defense that is not expected to be elite. The schedule does provide some relief with games against Charlotte, Richmond, and UCF to find some answers before hosting Clemson.

Week 2: UNC (-16.5) at Charlotte