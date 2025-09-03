Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

AP Poll Week 1 Update: 13 Teams Rise, Ohio State Reclaims Top Spot

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 13) Utah Utes | Trend: NR

    Updated AP Rank: 25

    Previous AP Rank: Unranked

  • 2) LSU Tigers | Trend: +6

    Updated AP Rank: 3

    Previous AP Rank: 9

  • 3) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: +1

    Updated AP Rank: 4

    Previous AP Rank: 5

  • 4) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +5

    Updated AP Rank: 5

    Previous AP Rank: 10

  • 5) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +1

    Updated AP Rank: 6

    Previous AP Rank: 7

  • 6) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +3

    Updated AP Rank: 10

    Previous AP Rank: 13

  • 7) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1

    Updated AP Rank: 11

    Previous AP Rank: 12

  • 8) Florida Gators | Trend: +2

    Updated AP Rank: 13

    Previous AP Rank: 15

  • 9) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: NR

    Updated AP Rank: 14

    Previous AP Rank: Unranked

  • 10) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +6

    Updated AP Rank: 16

    Previous AP Rank: 22

  • 11) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1

    Updated AP Rank: 20

    Previous AP Rank: 21

  • 12) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +2

    Updated AP Rank: 22

    Previous AP Rank: 24

