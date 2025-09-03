AP Poll Week 1 Update: 13 Teams Rise, Ohio State Reclaims Top Spot
John Canady
Host · Writer
1) Ohio State Buckeyes | Trend: +2
Updated AP Rank: 1
Previous AP Rank: 3
2) LSU Tigers | Trend: +6
Updated AP Rank: 3
Previous AP Rank: 9
3) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: +1
Updated AP Rank: 4
Previous AP Rank: 5
4) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +5
Updated AP Rank: 5
Previous AP Rank: 10
5) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +1
Updated AP Rank: 6
Previous AP Rank: 7
6) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +3
Updated AP Rank: 10
Previous AP Rank: 13
7) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1
Updated AP Rank: 11
Previous AP Rank: 12
8) Florida Gators | Trend: +2
Updated AP Rank: 13
Previous AP Rank: 15
9) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: NR
Updated AP Rank: 14
Previous AP Rank: Unranked
10) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +6
Updated AP Rank: 16
Previous AP Rank: 22
11) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1
Updated AP Rank: 20
Previous AP Rank: 21
12) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +2
Updated AP Rank: 22
Previous AP Rank: 24
