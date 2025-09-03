Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Coaches Poll Week 1 Update: 16 Teams Rise, Georgia Rounds Out Top 3

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 2) Penn State Nittany Lions | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 2

    Previous Rank: 3

  • 3) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 3

    Previous Rank: 4

  • 4) LSU Tigers | Trend: +5

    Updated Rank: 4

    Previous Rank: 9

  • 5) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +2

    Updated Rank: 5

    Previous Rank: 7

  • 6) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +3

    Updated Rank: 7

    Previous Rank: 10

  • 7) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 10

    Previous Rank: 11

  • 8) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +2

    Updated Rank: 11

    Previous Rank: 13

  • 9) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 13

    Previous Rank: 14

  • 10) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 14

    Previous Rank: 15

  • 11) Florida Gators | Trend: +2

    Updated Rank: 15

    Previous Rank: 17

  • 12) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 17

    Previous Rank: 18

  • 13) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +3

    Updated Rank: 18

    Previous Rank: 21

  • 14) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: NR

    Updated Rank: 19

    Previous Rank: Unranked

  • 15) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +1

    Updated Rank: 23

    Previous Rank: 24

