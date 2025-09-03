Coaches Poll Week 1 Update: 16 Teams Rise, Georgia Rounds Out Top 3
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: NR
Updated Rank: 24
Previous Rank: Unranked
1) Ohio State Buckeyes | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 1
Previous Rank: 2
2) Penn State Nittany Lions | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 2
Previous Rank: 3
3) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 3
Previous Rank: 4
4) LSU Tigers | Trend: +5
Updated Rank: 4
Previous Rank: 9
5) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +2
Updated Rank: 5
Previous Rank: 7
6) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +3
Updated Rank: 7
Previous Rank: 10
7) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 10
Previous Rank: 11
8) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +2
Updated Rank: 11
Previous Rank: 13
9) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 13
Previous Rank: 14
10) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 14
Previous Rank: 15
11) Florida Gators | Trend: +2
Updated Rank: 15
Previous Rank: 17
12) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 17
Previous Rank: 18
13) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +3
Updated Rank: 18
Previous Rank: 21
14) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: NR
Updated Rank: 19
Previous Rank: Unranked
15) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +1
Updated Rank: 23
Previous Rank: 24
