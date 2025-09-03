Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

TJ Inman

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Kansas State Wildcats - Receiving Votes

    Kansas State is receiving votes, and they have done nothing on the field through two weeks to show they are deserving of consideration for a ranking. The Wildcats lost in an ugly game in Dublin in Week Zero and then returned home for what was supposed to be a breather against FCS foe North Dakota. Instead, the Wildcats were locked in a tight game and needed a late score to escape with the win. Avery Johnson is still loose with the ball, and there are significant questions about the supporting cast around him. On the other side of the ball, the defense does not look anywhere near good enough to contend for a Big 12 Championship. There’s a long way to go, but KSU looks like a middle-of-the-road team in that league.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • South Carolina Gamecocks - No. 10

    The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in week one in Atlanta, but I did not love what I saw from the No. 10 team in the country. Virginia Tech is a middle-of-the-pack ACC team, at best, and South Carolina struggled to put them away and needed a punt return touchdown to seal the deal. LaNorris Sellers did not look like he had made the leap as a passer, and the revamped receiver corps did not do much to alleviate concerns about their ability to help the quarterback. South Carolina only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and I don’t really trust their offensive line against the schedule they’ll face this season.

  • Arizona State Sun Devils - No. 12

    The Arizona State Sun Devils are an excellent team, but they are not the best team in the Big 12 and should not be the league’s highest-ranked squad. ASU comfortably dispatched Northern Arizona in Week 1. Still, Kenny Dillingham was not thrilled with his team during fall camp, and that concern likely carried over to the opener as they surrendered 19 points and 331 yards to the Lumberjacks. NAU threw for 242 yards, which is a potential cause for alarm if ASU is to repeat as Big 12 Champions. The week two line for their game at Mississippi State is now less than a touchdown.

    Week 2: Arizona State -6.5 at Mississippi State

  • SMU Mustangs - No. 17

    We should not jump to any conclusions about the SMU Mustangs after one week, but they only outgained the East Texas A&M (yes, that’s a real school they played) Lions by 49 yards and lost the time of possession battle by a margin of nearly two to one. SMU lost a ton of talent from last season’s College Football Playoff team, and I don’t have a lot of faith that they are currently one of the nation’s 25 best teams.

    Week 2: Baylor at SMU (-2.5)

  • Kansas State Wildcats - Receiving Votes

    Kansas State is receiving votes, and they have done nothing on the field through two weeks to show they are deserving of consideration for a ranking. The Wildcats lost in an ugly game in Dublin in Week Zero and then returned home for what was supposed to be a breather against FCS foe North Dakota. Instead, the Wildcats were locked in a tight game and needed a late score to escape with the win. Avery Johnson is still loose with the ball, and there are significant questions about the supporting cast around him. On the other side of the ball, the defense does not look anywhere near good enough to contend for a Big 12 Championship. There’s a long way to go, but KSU looks like a middle-of-the-road team in that league.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections After Week 1: Where are the Wolverines?

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

Coaches Poll Week 1 Update: 9 Teams Fall, Texas & Clemson Headlines Top Sliders

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

Coaches Poll Week 1 Update: 16 Teams Rise, Georgia Rounds Out Top 3

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

AP Poll Week 1 Update: 11 Teams Fall, Texas Drops Out of Top Five

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

AP Poll Week 1 Update: 13 Teams Rise, Ohio State Reclaims Top Spot

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 1

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Grant White

SEC Football Power Rankings Following Week 1

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Simmons Strong

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

On3 Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

ESPN Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady