5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

Kansas State Wildcats - Receiving Votes

Kansas State is receiving votes, and they have done nothing on the field through two weeks to show they are deserving of consideration for a ranking. The Wildcats lost in an ugly game in Dublin in Week Zero and then returned home for what was supposed to be a breather against FCS foe North Dakota. Instead, the Wildcats were locked in a tight game and needed a late score to escape with the win. Avery Johnson is still loose with the ball, and there are significant questions about the supporting cast around him. On the other side of the ball, the defense does not look anywhere near good enough to contend for a Big 12 Championship. There’s a long way to go, but KSU looks like a middle-of-the-road team in that league.

