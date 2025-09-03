5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
Kansas State Wildcats - Receiving Votes
Kansas State is receiving votes, and they have done nothing on the field through two weeks to show they are deserving of consideration for a ranking. The Wildcats lost in an ugly game in Dublin in Week Zero and then returned home for what was supposed to be a breather against FCS foe North Dakota. Instead, the Wildcats were locked in a tight game and needed a late score to escape with the win. Avery Johnson is still loose with the ball, and there are significant questions about the supporting cast around him. On the other side of the ball, the defense does not look anywhere near good enough to contend for a Big 12 Championship. There’s a long way to go, but KSU looks like a middle-of-the-road team in that league.
Clemson Tigers - No. 8
The Clemson Tigers dropped to No. 8 in both polls, and I don’t think the evidence at hand supports them being a top ten team. Clemson can put up big yardage against teams that are not as quick or big or athletic, but the Tigers have a scaling problem. That means that when they play a team that can match them talent-wise, the offense hits the skids and is not capable of producing at an acceptable level. Much was made of all of their returning production, but when is the last time Clemson beat an excellent team? Last season, they were drubbed by Georgia, got shellacked at home by Louisville, and lost to Texas, and they began this season by failing to do anything on the ground and losing at home to LSU. The progress of the defense was encouraging, but until the offense can produce against a good team, they should not be in the top ten.
Week 2: Troy at Clemson (-33.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks - No. 10
The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in week one in Atlanta, but I did not love what I saw from the No. 10 team in the country. Virginia Tech is a middle-of-the-pack ACC team, at best, and South Carolina struggled to put them away and needed a punt return touchdown to seal the deal. LaNorris Sellers did not look like he had made the leap as a passer, and the revamped receiver corps did not do much to alleviate concerns about their ability to help the quarterback. South Carolina only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and I don’t really trust their offensive line against the schedule they’ll face this season.
Arizona State Sun Devils - No. 12
The Arizona State Sun Devils are an excellent team, but they are not the best team in the Big 12 and should not be the league’s highest-ranked squad. ASU comfortably dispatched Northern Arizona in Week 1. Still, Kenny Dillingham was not thrilled with his team during fall camp, and that concern likely carried over to the opener as they surrendered 19 points and 331 yards to the Lumberjacks. NAU threw for 242 yards, which is a potential cause for alarm if ASU is to repeat as Big 12 Champions. The week two line for their game at Mississippi State is now less than a touchdown.
Week 2: Arizona State -6.5 at Mississippi State
SMU Mustangs - No. 17
We should not jump to any conclusions about the SMU Mustangs after one week, but they only outgained the East Texas A&M (yes, that’s a real school they played) Lions by 49 yards and lost the time of possession battle by a margin of nearly two to one. SMU lost a ton of talent from last season’s College Football Playoff team, and I don’t have a lot of faith that they are currently one of the nation’s 25 best teams.
Week 2: Baylor at SMU (-2.5)
